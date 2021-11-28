Indigenous American Bosheviks Post USA Map As They See It

















All you White people descended from Europeans stole indigenous lands according to the communists running the country. There is an Indigenous map where you can see all the land they allegedly own. It lists Indian nations. The only problem is there were no nations when Europeans came to the New Land. There were tribes, mostly nomadic tribes. Some were friendly and some were warlike and unfriendly. It was basically open land.

We didn’t steal anything. Lands once owned by Mexicans were won or paid for.

Tribes took land from other tribes. Right now, we have invaders stealing our lands with the help of Joe Biden and his comrades, including the UN and George Soros.

Here’s a glance at the map. Whoever came up with the map wants to give the entire world back to anyone who claims it.

This is the ideology of radical La Raza, adopted by communists.

When LaRaza began as a force in this country, it was with the intent of overturning the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and taking back the West.

During the Mexican-American war, the U.S. won all of Mexico from Spanish Conquistadors – not natives – but gave half of the land back and we paid $15 million for the land we kept.

Some Mexicans want all of it back. This is the Atzlan, Reconquista movement which has also been called the decolonization of the United States.

LaRaza claims to be a peaceful movement. LaRaza Unida, a youth gang, does not make any such claim. They both want the same things only they want to go about it differently. We have gang members coming illegally into this country unimpeded to add to their numbers.

In addition, the Unida or Reconquista groups have infiltrated the open borders groups.

The agenda of the Hispanic Separatist movement in the Southwest United States can be summarized in one leader’s words: “We have an aging white America. They are dying. It’s a matter of time. The explosion is in our population.” Those words were spoken by José Angel Gutiérrez, then an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Texas at Arlington (and a former leader of the La Raza Unida political party).

