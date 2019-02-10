Infanticide-Loving Gov Northam Thinks Slaves Were Indentured Servants

Governor Ralph Northam, who recently excused infanticide, has been giving interviews to salvage his reputation and to keep his job. He told The Washington Post that he supports his Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax being investigated after two women accused him of assault. Fairfax had previously called for Northam to resign after his infamous blackface/KKK yearbook photo emerged.

Northam sat down for an interview on Face the Nation Sunday with Gayle King, who is black. He said he wasn’t going anywhere and has no plans to resign. With his Lt. Gov. under scrutiny for sexual assault and rape and his third in command, the attorney general admitting to appearing in blackface, he is in a better position than he was last week.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be pushed out. There are many calls for him to leave. He seems a little oblivious at times. First, he said he was in the blackface/KKK photo, then he said he wasn’t. Last Saturday, when he gave his first presser on the issue to say it wasn’t him in the photo, it had to be the worst in recent history.

Now he’s wondering if it couldn’t be him since he’s left-handed and the person in the blackface photo is right-handed. But then photos of him holding beer and writing with his right-hand emerged, and he has abandoned that excuse.

SLAVES AS INDENTURED SERVANTS

During his interview Sunday, he called black slaves “indentured servants.”

Ms. King asked him to begin since it’s been a difficult week for him.

“Well, it has been a difficult week, and you know if you look at Virginia’s history, we’re now at the 400-year anniversary. Just 90 miles from here in 1619, the first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Ole Point Comfort, what we call now Fort Monroe,” Northam said

“Also known as slavery,” King interjected.

“Yes, and you know, while we’ve made a lot of progress in Virginia, slavery has ended, schools have been desegregated, we have ended the Jim Crow laws, easier access to voting, it is abundantly clear that we have a lot of work to do,” Northam said.

Is this man nuts or what?

