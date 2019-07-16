Inflaming Tensions! Rep. calls for more security for ‘the squad’

Congressman Bennie Thompson wants more security for ‘The Squad’ — AOC, Pressley, Omar, and Tlaib — even though they have been non-stop aggressors. The language of AOC was quoted in a manifesto by a recent Antifa who firebombed the ICE facility in Tacoma.

THE PEOPLE WHO DON’T COUNT

Reporter Andy Ngo was beaten by Antifa two weeks ago and no one cared. This past weekend, a self-described anarchist and Antifa member threw firebombs at an ICE facility. CNN, in fact, no one but Fox, reported it, as Tom Elliott of Grabien said.

Just updated the numbers: CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, ABC have collectively covered the story of an Antifa terrorist attacking an ICE facility: 0 times. https://t.co/LfEM5oOeK6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar was asked if she would condemn it and she would not respond.

WATCH: Rep. Ilhan Omar refuses to condemn the Antifa terrorist attack on our ICE men and women pic.twitter.com/rrZMCr5a9Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 15, 2019

Antifa has been doxxing ICE.

Antifa members circulated a database of all of the public LinkedIn profiles of ICE employees on Twitter on Tuesday. The link to the list, which was previously was posted on Medium and GitHub, now directs to an error page, the Daily Caller reported.

Will anyone care? No, but what they do care about is pretending AOC + 3 are in danger. The House Democrats want to inflame passions.

BENNIE THOMPSON CALLS FOR MORE SECURITY

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, decided Monday that “certain targeted members” of Congress are in need of enhanced security after President Trump’s complaints the last few days about the extreme left freshmen congresswomen known as “the squad.”

Fox News reported, Bennie said security officials should “set thresholds for enhanced security for certain targeted Members, and evaluate threat streams with law enforcement partners in Member districts. Being proactive in this instance is vital to the safety of not only these targeted Members but all Members of Congress.”

“Fox News has been told that despite Thompson’s pleas, other lawmakers have faced more serious threats than members of the squad ahead of Trump’s tweets.”

Bennie, another Marxist by the way, tweeted this prior to asking for more security. Never one to miss an opportunity to attack a Repubican, especially the President, he called him a white supremacist, vile, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic.

That language is ok, apparently.

A statement from Congressman Thompson: pic.twitter.com/JjKGWXyU2z — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) July 15, 2019

He says nothing about Antifa because Antifa is their Brown Shirts.