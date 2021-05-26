Information known so far on the shooting in San Jose



















We will update this as accurate information comes in.

What we know so far of shooting in San Jose.

Police and firefighters responded to a shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California, that has left multiple casualties and fatalities, according to Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis. The sheriff is currently asking people to stay away from the area. He added that the suspect is dead, and employees of the Valley Transportation Authority were among the victims, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This happened just before 7 am.

What we know so far:

Multiple people are dead, including the shooter, who is a male

The exact number of victims is not yet known

A bomb was detected in the area

The shooter was an employee

VTA employees are among the dead and injured

The facility has been evacuated

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

JUST IN: San Jose officials say “there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities” from shooting at VTA facility, cautioning that information is “preliminary.” https://t.co/qEvtxR3I4n pic.twitter.com/FHWbhje4R8 — ABC News (@ABC) May 26, 2021

