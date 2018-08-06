Infowars Was Banned on Social Media But Look Who Isn’t Banned

Infowars, an Alex Jones, outlet, has been banned in part or in total by Facebook, Google, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify in a coordinated attack. The leftists won’t stop and haven’t stopped at Alex Jones. They hate the right and many hate classical liberals.

The left does not believe in the First Amendment. Take Shaun King, he’s a perfect representative of the New Democrat Party. He wants Twitter to join in the assault.

OK, @Twitter the ball is in your court. Every other major platform stepped up. Why are you protecting the hate and violence and bigotry of Alex Jones? https://t.co/a1tHmS4yCT — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 6, 2018

Look who isn’t silenced and no one is asking to silence him.

Louis Farrakhan had this next tweet pinned to the top of his Twitter page.

Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan. Full Video: https://t.co/N5KXtakhpl pic.twitter.com/zRgSKcAsZj — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) June 7, 2018

Farrakhan has three pages on Facebook, he’s on Spotify and he’s on youtube.

Antifa Philly is on Twitter, spreading lies and hate.

GTFO YA JABRONI!!! Charlie Kirk’s disgusting homophobic, racist, bigoted presence is met by some proper Philadelphia hostility #toiletpaperusa pic.twitter.com/eR02h1M2op — ANTIFA Philadelphia (@PhillyANTIFA) August 6, 2018

As The Daily Wire reporters asks, “When was the last time you heard a left-wing publication or Democratic politician complain about being censored on social media?”

Serious question: When was the last time you heard a left-wing publication or Democratic politician complain about being censored on social media? — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2018

This is as the NY Times knowingly hired an anti-white, anti-cop hater who says Trump is Hitler.