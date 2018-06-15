Injunction Granted in Deerfield Illinois’s Hard Left Gun Ban

The gun ordinance made felons out of legal gun owners who were also responsible for $1000 a day fines. It bans semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, pistols and anything that the rule makers think looks like an “assault” weapon.

An injunction was granted in the Lake County, Illinois gun ban, Ammoland reports. For now, the officials can’t enforce their so-called “assault weapon” gun ban.

Ammoland reports:

SAF was joined in the lawsuit by the Illinois State Rifle Association and Deerfield resident Daniel Easterday, who is a lawful firearms owner. SAF and ISRA had challenged the ban on the grounds that it violates the state’s preemption law that was adopted in 2013. That change amended state statute that declared “the regulation of the possession or ownership of assault weapons are exclusive powers and functions of this State. Any ordinance or regulation, or portion of that ordinance or regulation, that purports to regulate the possession or ownership of assault weapons in a manner that is inconsistent with this Act, shall be invalid…”

Illinois is one of 43 states that have provisions banning local jurisdictions from violating state and federal laws regarding gun ownership and possession.

The Deerfield communists tried to say they were merely amending an earlier ordinance regulating firearms.

EVERYTHING IS AN ASSAULT WEAPON IN DEERFIELD

Illinois’s gun violence is gang related but they keep letting cartels move in and they do nothing to help the poor black youth — nothing worthwhile at least. Their policies don’t work. Their safe streets have become killing grounds.

Lawmakers in the village of Deerfield, Illinois voted unanimously to ban semi-automatic rifles, as well as pistols and shotguns “with certain features”. Also banned are fixed magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. If residents don’t oblige, they will be fined $1,000 a day.

There is no grandfather clause. All guns covered by the ordinance, as well as magazines, must be surrendered to the Chief of Police for disposal. In other words, this is gun confiscation.

The ordinance states, “The possession, manufacture, and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual’s right of self-defense or the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia.”

Since knives, screwdrivers, hammers, cars and other heavy objects are used to murder people, what will they do about those?

A similar ban was put in place in Highland Park. When it went to the U.S. Supreme Court, it was sent back to the lower court which allowed the ban to stand.

SCOTUS seems unconcerned about our Second Amendment. We are in trouble people. Once one Amendment goes down, they all go down. The left knows this.

The leftists, by their very nature, are lawless. They believe in laws being morphed at will to suit their latest agenda.

h/t Jon Thompson