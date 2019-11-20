‘Innocent’ Smollett sues Chicago for ‘malicious prosecution’

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago and others, claiming the prosecution of him is “malicious.” He says he is a victim of a “racist and homophobic attack.” [The brothers responsible are Black.] He gave the city $10,000 and that should cover the costs of the investigation, according to him.

The City is looking for more than $100,000 to recover funds lost during the investigation of Smollett’s alleged hoax crime.

Smollett is suing Chicago, several police officers and the brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who said they were hired by the actor to hoax-attack him in red caps, screaming about MAGA country.

Smollett claimed in January that he was attacked by two white men. He claimed the men tied a noose around his neck, assaulted him and tried pouring bleach down his throat and reportedly yelled: “this is MAGA country.”

Smollett, a leftist activist, claimed the attack was political.

Police found the story to be false and went after Smollett for filing a false police report. The charge was later dropped by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, who was investigated for her handling of the case.

The actor says he is innocent despite the overwhelming evidence against him. He claims he was the victim of malicious prosecution that caused him “humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress.”

Smollett’s lawyers say the prosecution’s assertion that he was lying about the attack is based on the “false, self-serving, and unreliable statements” from the brothers he allegedly hired to carry out the hoax.

The lawyers also say the city cannot go after the actor for reimbursement because the charge against him was dropped. They say the charge was dropped “in Mr. Smollett’s favor and in a manner which indicates his innocence because all 16 counts of the criminal indictment were dismissed two and a half weeks after the indictment was filed.”