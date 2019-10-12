Insane! Candidates want it to be legal to knowingly give someone HIV

Would you want it to be legal for your sexual partner to hide the fact that they’re HIV positive from you? Democratic presidential candidates want it to be legal.

A Vox article published this week said that state laws making it a crime to not disclose your HIV status “have only increased stigma and abuse.” While it was highly criticized, some Democratic candidates for president are now in agreement and are pushing for the laws to be repealed to reduce the stigma.

The presidential candidates will pick up on any far-left issue and run with it. One of those is Pete Buttigieg, son of a famous communist professor. He claimed at the Equality town hall this week that laws criminalizing HIV nondisclosure are “not fair and it needs to change.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the new frontrunner wants the laws decriminalized. Sen. Cory Booker said the laws are “archaic” and have “no scientific basis.”

No scientific basis? Is he nuts?

The gay host Anderson Cooper thinks the laws are “antiquated” and based on “old science.” If someone deliberately infects a person, that is a crime and it’s one based on science. The laws must stand.

The pandering to the LGBT community is beyond insane and it won’t keep them safe. Ironically, it puts them in great danger.

If someone does infect someone by accident, that’s one thing, but everyone has the right to know if their partner has a dangerous, contagious disease. Reducing stigma should never mean you have to put people in unnecessary danger.

The left started the undetectable equals non-transmittable campaign a while ago based on several studies. An undetectable viral load reduces the likelihood of transmission by 96 percent, but what about the other 4 percent? The fact that it is morally evil doesn’t even fit into their thinking.

.@PeteButtigieg says criminal penalties for not informing a sexual partner that you are HIV-positive are “unfair and needs to change.” The argument is that if the virus is undetectable it is untransmittable. pic.twitter.com/BxWFhuwmbS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 11, 2019

These people are insane. We have to stop them from going to these extremes and they do it for votes. They’re evil.