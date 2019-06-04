Insane LA! Moonbat goes crazy, attacks peaceful Trump supporters

A citizen journalist who goes by the name Brandon at That’s the Point, a Second Amendment advocacy group, captured on video crazed leftists at a peaceful rally of Trump supporters in LA and at an Antifa gathering,.

Brandon has his own YouTube channel and is on Patreon.

This past weekend a leftist thug, who was later arrested, verbally and physically assaulted Trump supporters at the rally.

The thug yelled, ‘F**k Trump, you b*tch-ass n***ers!’

The crazed moonbat fascist jumped out of a car with traffic everywhere when he saw the Trump supporters and started screaming at a much smaller Asian man. His children and wife saw this performance from the car.

“F-ck Trump! F-ck Trump!” he screamed.

The Trump supporters cheered when he was arrested.

One of the Attackers tried to steal a skateboard and flag from Rally attendees 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uOxJcvR9QT — THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon (@THEECONSTITUTI1) June 3, 2019

Brandon, who can also be found on Patreon as we mentioned, also walked into an Antifa mob at another time. Antifa self-describes as anarcho-communists.