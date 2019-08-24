Insane! NBC News publishes a story claiming heterosexuality doesn’t work

NBC News says women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality because it is “the bedrock of their global oppression.”

What?

“Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women,” writes Marcie Bianco for the NBC News website. “Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.”

Women don’t need men who just use heterosexuality for global oppression?

What the hell has happened to NBC News?

This was under their THINK opinion piece and the author obviously hates men. She writes:

Over the past week, an assortment of trending stories — from Jeffrey Epstein to the Dayton and El Paso mass shooters, to Miley Cyrus’s separation and Julianne Hough’s declaration that she’s “not straight” — together have laid bare the strictures of an American patriarchy on the edge of a nervous breakdown. As the status quo, heterosexuality is just not working.

As a snapshot of 2019 America, these stories present a startling picture: Men continue to coerce, harass, rape and kill girls and women — and go to extreme lengths to avoid responsibility for their actions. On the other side of the issue, girls and women are challenging heterosexuality, and even absconding from it altogether.

Framed differently, the picture is this: Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women. Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.

You must have wondered how far afield the lunatics running the USA asylum would go, well, now you know.

The author tries to convince the readers that we have been lured into heterosexuality, which is synonymous with oppression.

If the author has one goal in life, it’s to castrate all men. And NBC News published this bile. Remember when NBC News was reputable?