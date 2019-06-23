Intel community gave different briefings to candidate Trump than to Clinton!

Did Russia want Trump to win or was it the Democrats and the biased intelligence community? The Obama intelligence officials apparently gave separate and different briefings to candidate Trump than to candidate Clinton.

At the time, there were stories published on the Clinton-friendly media that the intel community was afraid to give too much information to Donald Trump. They didn’t trust him but they trusted Hillary, who continually violated national security regulations.

Barack Obama and his staff, the media, and the bureaucrats that make up the ‘deep state’ wanted Hillary to win, not Russia.

Former congressman Trey Gowdy told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures about the different briefings.

“Here’s one, Maria, have you seen the disparate defensive briefings they gave candidate Clinton versus candidate Trump? And has anyone asked the FBI to explain why they took entirely different tracks to those two debriefings? There’s a lot left to be seen by you and your viewers.”

It’s amazing President Trump won given all this.