OPINION

Interesting Reactions to 2000 Mules Movie

By Mark Schwendau

May 7th Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “2000 Mules” was released. It played in select theaters in a limited release, more so than the general public would have desired. It was also sold as an Internet download for home viewing. Still, the movie had more than a million views in just a month’s time which was very good. Not good was the fact that FOX News, a right-leaning news source where D’Souza had often appeared as a guest, refused to even mention the movie as news. Why?!

The movie proves systematic widespread election fraud in the November 2020 general election. The movie is a documentary on the work done by the True the Vote organization True the Vote to expose the election fraud in the last presidential election.

“2000 Mules: Extended Trailer”

The movie had a premiere screening with President Donald Trump on the evening of May 4 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and several select theaters in Florida. President Trump approved of the movie but was saddened by the contents and the fact that both the DOJ and FBI did not do this investigation private citizens of the organization True the Vote did as in this movie.

The premise of the film claims surveillance footage of ballot boxes and analysis of cellphone location data prove at least 2,000 mules stuffed ballot boxes. Mules are paid criminals hired to cast more than one ballot in an election. Another term used in conjunction with this newer term is “ballot harvesting” whereby a mule stuffs ballot boxes with multiple ballots other than his or her own.

President Trump has correctly pointed out it is an illegal practice in almost every country in the world but maybe two European countries allow it.

President Trump said, “Highly respected Dinesh D’Souza, working together with Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, just released a trailer to their new movie, ‘2,000 Mules,’ that shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the ‘most secure election in history.’ It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before—and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each Swing State. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation. It must be fixed.”

Newsweek reported some of the special guests of President Trump at his resort for the pre-screening event included Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, journalist Lara Logan, controversial Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones, and Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser under Trump. Also said to be at the event was President Trump’s former campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, ex-campaign adviser turned CEO of social media site Gettr Jason Miller, and Marc Lotter, the director of strategic communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign who is now chief communications officer of America First Policy Institute. His former attorney Rudi Guliani was also at the event. Controversial Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was also said to be in attendance.

Due to censorship issues on YouTube, both D’Souza and True the Vote had to post the video trailers of the movie “2000 Mules” on Rumble.

But the censorship and lying related to the movie after the fact has become even more interesting!

One of the first to go up against the movie to obstruct future justice was Senator Liz Warren (Not a Native American). Warren came up with the idea that would stop people like True the Vote from uncovering future Democrat election crimes in June after the movie’s release in May.

“Warren, Wyden, Murray, Whitehouse, Sanders Introduce Legislation to Ban Data Brokers from Selling Americans’ Location and Health Data”

Of course, that is the truthful take on her intent. The public guise of her intent reads:

“Data brokers profit from the location data of millions of people, posing serious risks to Americans everywhere by selling their most private information,” said Senator Warren. “With this extremist Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and states seeking to criminalize essential health care, it is more crucial than ever for Congress to protect consumers’ sensitive data. The Health and Location Data Protection Act will ban brokers from selling Americans’ location and health data, rein in giant data brokers, and set some long-overdue rules of the road for this $200 billion industry.”

One of the most recent attempts to discredit the movie which actually exposes him to dereliction in duty was former Attorney General Bill Barr.

“Bill Barr laughs at ‘2000 Mules’ at Jan 6 hearing. ‘I haven’t seen anything since the election to change my mind on that including the 2000 Mules movie.”

Barr: I haven’t seen anything since the election to change my mind on that including the 2000 mules movie *laughs* pic.twitter.com/2cS3fsm5Pe — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2022

Barr was quickly called out by D’Souza in a Tweet thereafter:

“The level of ignorance displayed by Bill Barr here is truly stunning. He doesn’t seem to understand the very concept of geotracking. I’ll address this in detail on my podcast tomorrow.”

In one of his podcasts, he goes into specific detail as to how A.G. Barr should have done his job starting by arresting just some of the 2000 mules of the movie and having them turn state’s evidence to convict those behind the scheme of systematic election fraud at the top, standard police procedure. Barr did nothing.

D’Souza went on to fat shame the former Top Cop in another tweet:

“Bill Barr is the stereotypical small-town sheriff, overweight and largely immobile, whose rank incompetence results in the whole town being robbed from under his nose. Then, asked to explain how it happened, Fatso breaks into laughter and insists the robbery itself is ‘bulls**t.'”

Meanwhile, Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, also had choice words for Bill Barr accusing him of “intentionally spreading misinformation about the film” on the Trump social media site Truth Social.

“Bill Barr is a total coward who put the same effort into investigating widespread election fraud as he did the Lap Top From Hell: NOTHING!”

Assuming the election was rigged, and there is now ample uninvestigated evidence to suggest it was, what is truly frightening about this scenario is that 2020 Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray allowed it to occur without prosecution. This is the kind of action that can lead to civil disobedience and vigilante justice, and the decline of civilization in the United States.

“If the laws do not apply to all of us, then the law does not apply to any of us.”

The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones this week may have been just an early warning sign.

The news media needs to be warned as well. Every single interview was seen on-air thus far was of persons obviously ignorant to the meaning of the Georgia Guidestones sympathetic to the loss. Funny how nobody was on the news after statues of our forefathers were destroyed and removed in 2020!

The Georgia Guidestones were never “America’s Stonehenge” but the removal of statues of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and the like is the enemy’s destruction of our national heritage.

Bottom line, if Bill Barr and Christopher Wray were not somehow compromised, top Democrats would be sitting in the D.C. jail now for a soft coup rather than Trump patriots falsely accused of an insurrection.

For those who wish to view the movie online, we have found a copy provided by Always Right Never Left Radio and Dinesh D’Souza.

“2,000 MULES FULL MOVIE WITHOUT Q&A”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related