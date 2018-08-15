Internet Commerce Giant Will Put Hundreds of Gun Retailers Out of Business

Internet commerce giant Shopify has banned the sale of certain firearms and accessories, the Hill reports. Many semi-automatic weapons and 3D-printed guns are among the banned.

The Canadian-based company revised its Acceptable Use Policy this week to ban: semi-automatic firearms with magazines capable of holding more than 10 bullets, attachments such as bump stocks, firearms without serial numbers, thumbhole stock, grenade or rocket launcher, barrel shroud, silencer, pistol grip, and 3D-printed guns are among some of the items that are now considered “restricted.”

Lutke has decided he won’t support our Constitution.

“Solely deferring to the law, in this age of political gridlock, is too idealistic and functionally unworkable on the fast-moving internet,” Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke wrote in a blog post this week. “We have found ourselves in a position of having to make our own decisions on some of these issues. And along the way, we had to accept that neutrality is not a possibility.”

Shopify is an online retailer for 600,000 businesses.

NRA HAS RESPONDED

Hundreds of gun retailers could close as a result of a giant tech firm’s new anti-gun policy. This could make it hard for law-abiding citizens like you to get the supplies you need. Their statement:

Hundreds of firearms retailers may have to close soon because a powerful Canadian tech company, Shopify, recently decided it was anti-gun and issued an ultimatum: Do business our way or not at all.

Spike’s Tactical, a Florida-based firearms manufacturer and retailer, is just one of the businesses who received an alarming email from its online store management platform, Shopify— a company used by more than 600,000 merchants that offers a one-stop shop for retail businesses by handling everything from website development and marketing, to inventory management, payments, and shipping.

Cole Leleux, General Manager of Spike’s Tactical, said a three-sentence email from Shopify was the only notice Spike’s Tactical received alerting them to a new change in Shopify’s “Acceptable Use Policy” that will now “restrict the sale of certain firearms and firearm parts.”

So, a Canadian CEO is going to decide what guns we are allowed to sell. Maybe having foreigners doing business in this country is a bad idea unless they agree to follow our Constitution. What else would Mr. Lutke like to ban, the First Amendment perhaps?