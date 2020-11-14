Interview with a security expert days before the election re Dominion

Before the election, a security expert backed-up comments recently made by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick about the unreliability of the Dominion voting machines.

There are no national voting standards for these voting machines so companies don’t have any standards they need to meet, according to Russ Ramsland, of Allied Security Operations Group and a former candidate for Congress in Texas.

The software is so bad that he found you could easily change the audit trail. You can change votes, and you can’t go back and check. He says that all the data is stored on a server in Frankfort, Germany by a bankrupt company called SCYTL owned by a Spanish company. They control and announce your vote.

There is malware collecting information that allows people to change votes, he says in this clip.

Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that he was informed that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.

This is not confirmed. SCYTL having a role in storing votes was a story in 2016 too but was denied by the Department of Defense. They do have a SCYTL USA.

We continue to look into it. SCYTL allegedly has a fact check on that, but we couldn’t get to the website, which is strange. We used several computers and several browsers.

The unreliable leftist fact-checkers say Dominion did not have any problems. Take it for what you think it is worth:

– PolitiFact, The AP, and CNN report that claims regarding Dominion Voting System’s deletion of votes are false

– Of the five counties that reported problems across Georgia and Michigan, only one in each state actually used Dominion’s software. In both instances, local officials provided a detailed explanation showing that the integrity of the votes in those locations was preserved, according to The New York Times

– DHS committees have said that no votes were compromised in the US election

So, who do we believe and trust any longer? We will keep checking out the rumors.

Unfortunately, so far, the President has lost five court cases with 28 to go.

In his September 12th Executive Order, he made it clear foreign interference would not be tolerated. Perhaps he knew something.

DEMOCRATS WARNED OF THE DANGER

In a December 2019 letter to Dominion Voting Systems, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Amy Klobuchar and congressman Mark Pocan warned about reports of machines “switching votes,” “undisclosed vulnerabilities,” and “improbable” results that “threaten the integrity of our elections.”

“In 2018 alone, ‘voters in South Carolina [were] reporting machines that switched their votes after they’d inputted them, scanners [were] rejecting paper ballots in Missouri, and busted machines [were] causing long lines in Indiana,’” the letter reads. “In addition, researchers recently uncovered previously undisclosed vulnerabilities in “nearly three dozen backend election systems in 10 states.” And, just this year, after the Democratic candidate’s electronic tally showed he received 164 votes out of 55,000 cast in a Pennsylvania state judicial election in 2019, the county’s Republican chairwoman said, “nothing went right on Election Day. Everything went wrong. That’s a problem.”

“These problems threaten the integrity of our elections and demonstrate the importance of election systems that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack,” the letter warned.

They added, “Today, three large vendors – Election Systems & Software, Dominion Voting Systems, and Hart InterCivic – collectively provide voting machines and software that facilitate voting for over 90% of all eligible voters in the United States. Private equity firms reportedly own or control each of these vendors, with very limited information available in the public domain about their operations and financial performance.”