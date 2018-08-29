Intrepid Fox Reporter Exposes MSM Blackout on Crucial Bruce Ohr Testimony

Catherine Herridge is the intrepid Chief Intelligence Correspondent for Fox News. She has been at the forefront of some of the most critical breaking stories reported on all of cable news. On Tuesday, Catherine was leading the way once again by questioning Bruce Ohr just before he gave crucial, perhaps pivotal congressional testimony, behind closed doors.
Here is Ms. Herridge’s insightful questions, that went unanswered:
- “Mr. Ohr, who authorized your contacts with the FBI?”
- “Mr. Ohr, were you acting alone, or did you have authority from a Justice Department Official?”
- “How did your wife benefit from the dossier contract?”
- “Did you have a conflict of interests?”
- “Mr. Ohr, will you take our questions?”
The brief video catching Ms. Herridge “in action” is instructive in several ways:
- Her questions are clear, concise, and probing
- Catherine remains composed
- A reporter’s keen instincts, and or excellent sources, led her to Mr. Ohr’s point of arrival.
- Herridge was the one and only media person to track down Ohr & attempt an interview.
The latter mentioned point seems especially revealing when we consider recent confirmed reports that Bruce Ohr has emerged as a very central figure in the whole increasingly discredited, Russian collusion, “Trump Dossier” story.
We’ve learned his wife, Nellie, was being paid by the outfit who put that file together and he was back channeling of information passed between DNC/Hillary paid informant, Christopher Steele and our own Federal Bureau of Investigation.
We have discovered these communications continued, even well after Steele had damaged himself to the point of being let go by the FBI.
In subsequent, potentially block buster news, broken after Ohr’s testimony, it was reported:
- The FBI knew there were “credibility” issues surrounding the dossier before it was used to secure the first FISA warrant in late October 2016.
- There are discrepancies between Bruce Ohr’s testimony and the testimony given by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson.
- “Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said, “There’s also some ambiguity between Ohr and Lisa Page. We will have to go back to the loop to find out which one of them is able to change their story or face perjury.”
Perjury!! OMG!! Isn’t that the go-to crime that’s either being threatened or enforced against those considered vulnerable, and in any way connected with Donald Trump?
Yet where were the same hordes of reporters peppering Ohr, that badgered Carter Page, Donald Trump Jr., General Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos virtually any time they appeared in public?
They know this Bruce Ohr deposition could expose the kind of corruption at the highest levels in the DOJ and FBI that Hannity, Levin, Fox News, and the Sentinel have been reporting for a very long time, so they’re trying to bury it.
The Main Stream Media’s undeniable bias was exposed once again, this time in a video where their prejudices was made clear by their absence. Catherine Herridge’s bravura, solo performance on Tuesday nailed them.
According to released testimonies the Closed Door format has the House Counsel interrogate the witnesses. This allows for much more in-depth questioning rather than the typical grandstanding politicians we see in Open Session. The Open Session format is guided by certain rules of the House. During the open hearings of Watergate there was Prosecution type questioning by Counsel. This is what is needed in the current scandal.
Maybe some good news……………. Behind closed doors on Tuesday, Bruce Ohr named “half a dozen senior FBI and Department of Justice officials” who knew about his involvement and his wife Nellie’s involvement with Christopher Steele, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Tuesday night.
Ratcliffe, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who attended Tuesday’s hearing, said if he were one of the people named by Ohr, “I’d retain a really good lawyer.”
Well said, Greg. Do you think that they will ever nail RosenstAin for felony perjury for knowingly signing the phony affidavit to obtain the phony FISA Warrant? (There is an old picture of three Nazi SS officers which reminds me of Comey, RosenstAin, and Mueller)
Do you realize how many direct links there are from RosenstAin, McCabe, Comey, Mueller, & Ohr and Strzok directly back to Hillary Clinton?..She & Obama perverted the entire FBI Hierarchy and the entire Dept of Justice hierarchy, and turned these once great organizations into political arms of the left.
A new song is being written called:” MEET ME ON THE TARMAC”
Sessions is scared “Schiffless” for his life and the lives of his family?
All of the FISA Warrants were obtained without the 4th Amendment requirerments spelled out by prevailing case law.
RosenstAin’s replacement does not have to be approved by Congress, so as soon as Judge Kavenaugh is sworn in, RosenstAin will be out the door and indicted by a grand jury.
Don’t forget about Obama………………………..“Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”
It’s all a ‘club’ so no one will be held accountable. It’s wishful thinking to think anything more than firing will be the result, ‘Q’ notwithstanding. I’ve read many many who “claim” Huber is investigating and thousands of “sealed documents” are proof. This shows the ignorance of the Federal District Court system. If you file a case, as anyone can and depending on the the type, it will be “sealed” for privacy reasons. It can also include Motions that are sealed. We can see hints of this arrogance by the words of Trey Gowdy, and even Comey. They are of the opinion they serve the “greater good” and by whatever means necessary. If a Candidate is viewed as a “threat” to their “institution” it can justify whatever is necessary to prevent that “threat”, hence take him down.
The IG has already referred cases for criminal prosecution by those IN the FBI and the DOJ has declined to prosecute. The way I see it is for the Congress to write a limited Statute as was done in Watergate to allow for a “Special PROSECUTOR” to investigate the widespread corruption in the FBI/DOJ. Maybe even allow it to spawn into State and Intelligence Agencies.
Given everything we have learned I would want to see laws passed that will completely OUTLAW any and all foreign lobbying. I was shocked to find this was even possible. Furthermore, laws should be passed that allow Committee Chairmen access to any and all Government documents wholly unredacted. Oversight “trumps” national security. These members are already bound by NDA’s, the same as he employees of the Agencies. Any arguments are moot by the simple fact the Executive Appointees are granted clearances for unredacted information. If, basically anyone from the street can be granted access after a background check then the same should apply to leaders of Congress. They would be held accountable the same as appointees. This classification process has become “Classified Embarrassment”.