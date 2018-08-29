Intrepid Fox Reporter Exposes MSM Blackout on Crucial Bruce Ohr Testimony

Catherine Herridge is the intrepid Chief Intelligence Correspondent for Fox News. She has been at the forefront of some of the most critical breaking stories reported on all of cable news. On Tuesday, Catherine was leading the way once again by questioning Bruce Ohr just before he gave crucial, perhaps pivotal congressional testimony, behind closed doors.

Here is Ms. Herridge’s insightful questions, that went unanswered:

“Mr. Ohr, who authorized your contacts with the FBI?”

“Mr. Ohr, were you acting alone, or did you have authority from a Justice Department Official?”

“How did your wife benefit from the dossier contract?”

“Did you have a conflict of interests?”

“Mr. Ohr, will you take our questions?”

The brief video catching Ms. Herridge “in action” is instructive in several ways:

Her questions are clear, concise, and probing

Catherine remains composed

A reporter’s keen instincts, and or excellent sources, led her to Mr. Ohr’s point of arrival.

Herridge was the one and only media person to track down Ohr & attempt an interview.

The latter mentioned point seems especially revealing when we consider recent confirmed reports that Bruce Ohr has emerged as a very central figure in the whole increasingly discredited, Russian collusion, “Trump Dossier” story.

We’ve learned his wife, Nellie, was being paid by the outfit who put that file together and he was back channeling of information passed between DNC/Hillary paid informant, Christopher Steele and our own Federal Bureau of Investigation.

We have discovered these communications continued, even well after Steele had damaged himself to the point of being let go by the FBI.

In subsequent, potentially block buster news, broken after Ohr’s testimony, it was reported:

The FBI knew there were “credibility” issues surrounding the dossier before it was used to secure the first FISA warrant in late October 2016.

There are discrepancies between Bruce Ohr’s testimony and the testimony given by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson.

“Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said, “There’s also some ambiguity between Ohr and Lisa Page. We will have to go back to the loop to find out which one of them is able to change their story or face perjury.”

Perjury!! OMG!! Isn’t that the go-to crime that’s either being threatened or enforced against those considered vulnerable, and in any way connected with Donald Trump?

Yet where were the same hordes of reporters peppering Ohr, that badgered Carter Page, Donald Trump Jr., General Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos virtually any time they appeared in public?

They know this Bruce Ohr deposition could expose the kind of corruption at the highest levels in the DOJ and FBI that Hannity, Levin, Fox News, and the Sentinel have been reporting for a very long time, so they’re trying to bury it.

The Main Stream Media’s undeniable bias was exposed once again, this time in a video where their prejudices was made clear by their absence. Catherine Herridge’s bravura, solo performance on Tuesday nailed them.