Investigative Report Shows AOC Might Never Have Lived in the Bronx

A New York Post investigation can find no real evidence that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lives in the Bronx or ever did, at least not since she was five years old.

That wouldn’t come as a surprise after she lied and said she grew up in the Bronx. The Socialist It Girl grew up in spiffy Yorktown.

Now we hear she might NEVER have lived in the Bronx, even while running for office in a Bronx district.

NOPE, NEVER SEE HER

According to an investigation by the New York Post, prior to winning a seat in Congress and relocating to Washington, D.C,. the congresswoman claimed to be living at her deceased father’s one-bedroom Bronx apartment/condo. Yet none of the apartment’s neighbors can recall ever seeing her:

“Her apartment’s next-door neighbor said she had never seen Ocasio-Cortez. Another neighbor, who has lived down the hall from the congresswoman’s apartment for the last 40 years, said he’d never seen her or her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, who has claimed the address as his own since last spring.”

“I would have remembered,” one neighbor said after looking at a photo of AOC.

Even local business owners have no recollection of seeing her, except for after her campaign began, according to the Post: “Workers at Jerry’s Pizzeria, less than a block from her building, and at the local grocery store said she had never patronized their businesses — and a server at a nearby taqueria said the congresswoman had only come in to be filmed by news crews.”

The congresswoman posed in her father’s apartment for what looked like a phony Vogue photo following her midterm election victory last November:

We don’t know where she lived. They need to check out her boyfriend’s place.

THERE’S MORE

When she filed the paperwork to run for Congress, she put the wrong district down. Maybe she forgot where she is supposed to live.

A postal work who delivers mail to her building said that in the past decade he’s only seen her a couple times and that mail tends to pile up in her mailbox fairly often.

“Just because their names are on the box doesn’t mean they live there,” the postal worker said.

She has no district office and no local phone number, unlike the state’s three other freshman members. She’s planning to open an expansive, $17,000 a month office in Jackson Heights, not the Bronx.

Cortez has rented a pad in a luxury building in the chic Navy Yard neighborhood, where studios start at $1,840 a month, according to the Washington Examiner. It comes with a rooftop pool, cycling studio, saunas, golf lounge and no low-income people.

Everything about this woman is phony, starting with the slick Democratic Socialist-produced campaign video following her from putting her makeup on in her Bronx apartment to taking a subway, and so on.