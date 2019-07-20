Iran posts DRAMATIC video of hijacking of British tanker

The Iranians are smugly posting a video of the hijacking of the British tanker Stena Impero with 23 onboard.

It shows the masked troops dropping down from a helicopter to take control of the tanker.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched a gunboat and helicopter raid on the tanker, which is registered in the UK, claiming it had turned off its tracker and ignored warnings.

Another vessel, the Masdar, was also intercepted and forced towards Iranian territory in what appeared to be a coordinated strike.

It is unclear if the Mesdar was taken or released. We have heard both reports. It was sailing under a Liberian flag, heading for Saudi Arabia. It is Scottish-owned.

A UK warship, the Montrose, sped to help a British oil tanker that was seized by Iran but arrived ten minutes too late.

The HMS Montrose was dispatched while the Stena Impero was in Omani waters but the warship arrived after the tanker had entered the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK has warned of “serious consequences.”

Tehran is playing their usual games, claiming the UK is “an accessory to the economic terrorism of the United States.”