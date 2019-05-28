Iranian MP admits Trump had good reason to dump the nuke deal

Imam Tawhidi tweeted the amazing clip from MEMRI that you can watch below.

It seems that former Iranian MP Alireza Zakani says that “the Obama Administration gave us $1.7 billion with $400 million in cash in suitcases. He added that Trump had a good reason to end the Iran deal because Obama gave us interest on top of it (from U.S. taxpayer money),” Tawhidi tweeted.

We knew this, but now we have confirmation.

The $1.7 billion has been traced to Iran’s backing of Houthi rebels seeking to take power in Yemen.

Zakani also confirmed that 28 Iranians [likely spies] were released or taken off the blacklist. We knew that too.

What did then-Vice President Joe Biden know and when did he know it? We need to know that.

Iranians are our enemies and Obama and crew were throwing money at them to use for terrorism. It is worse than appeasement. This is the same Obama who allowed innocents to be gassed, turned his back on the protesters who rose up in Iran in 2009, and reached a horrendous deal with Iranians over nuclear weapons.

Obama put known Iranian operatives in White House positions. Sahar Nowrouzzadeh was one. She was a known lobbyist for Iran and a member of Tehran’s known lobby group, NIAC and was fired from the U.S. State Department under the Trump administration. She was a fierce advocate of talks between Washington and Tehran, especially during the Obama era.

But they’re worried about Russia collusion and not this?

