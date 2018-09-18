Irate CNN Host Fact Checked a Meme with Fake News of Don Jr

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday that “it’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. He suggested the solution was for CNN to “stop lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad”. He linked to a Breitbart article claiming the network’s ratings are down 41% and used a 2008 photo of Anderson Cooper that’s been circulating around the web.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

That tweet infuriated Anderson Cooper who claimed Donald Jr. accused him of faking a disaster photo.

Cooper said on air, “I’ve covered hurricanes for about 14 years and it really does make me sad to think that anyone would believe that I would try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster,” Cooper said, referring to a 2008 photo of him covering Hurricane Ike in Texas.

“Donny Jr. was claiming it showed me in Florence faking the depths of flood waters in order to somehow harm his father,” Cooper said. “And I quote from his tweet ‘stop lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad.’”

He went on for almost nine minutes fact-checking a meme photo that Donald used but never even discussed.

Donald Jr. didn’t accuse him of anything. He accused the network of lying about his father to make him look bad.

The meme with that photo has been traveling around the Internet and mistakenly reported that it was from Hurricane Florence. It’s actually a 2008 photo. Donald Jr. didn’t comment on the photo/meme Cooper hates. That isn’t what Donald Jr. noted in his comments or in the article he linked to.

In other words, Cooper created fake news trying to correct fake news and he spent nine minutes doing it. The only question is if Cooper misread the tweet or he’s just a liar. Since Cooper isn’t stupid and does lie a lot, we go with the latter.

If he’s just upset about the meme and misunderstood, we can sympathize but he shouldn’t take it out on the innocent.

Cooper then went on a rampage over Donald Jr hunting animals.