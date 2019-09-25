Irony of Ironies! 40% of German Welfare Recipients Are Foreigners

At least 40 percent of all welfare recipients in Germany are foreigners, according to the Voice of America. The number is higher since Syrian migrants attending integration or language courses aren’t counted in the numbers since they are paid to go to the courses.

It’s ironic since chancellor Angela Merkel said they needed the foreigners to support elderly Germans since younger Germans weren’t having enough children.

It costs German taxpayers more than 4 billion euros every month to pay for the food, education, medicine, and shelter of 2.7 non-contributing foreigners living in the country, new official reports have revealed, VOE reports.

Germany’s Federal Employment Agency reports that three out of four working-age Syrians living in Germany are supported entirely or partially by the country’s welfare system, Hartz IV, Die Welt reports.

As of June 2018, according to VOE, the official unemployment rate for Syrians in Germany was 44.2 percent, slightly down from last year’s figure of 49.6 percent. However, as the report points out, the figure isn’t exactly truthful because Syrian migrants who attend state-funded ‘integration courses’ or ‘vocational language courses’ are not regarded as unemployed, but instead as ‘underemployed persons.’

Merkel is accused of being closely tied to Marxism-Leninism. Whether she is or not we can’t say definitively but she did grow up behind the Iron Curtain and was educated in Communist schools. Currently, she seems to have no regard for Germany as Germany.