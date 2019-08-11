Irrelevant, Deceitful & Unafraid, Beto Calls All Trump Supporters Racists

Fake Hispanic Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke wants all Trump supporters to know that it’s hard to believe they’re not all racists. He also wants all Americans to vote for a candidate who will unite us and that would be him. Who could resist his endearing rhetoric?

He must be under the impression that calling 63 million Americans racists is a winning, uniting campaign slogan.

We called him deceitful because he’s pushing the Charlottesville lie again.

The President clearly stated he was NOT referring to the KKK or Nazis. He has condemned over and over, but buffoons like Beto keep lying.