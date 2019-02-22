Is Bernie Sanders a Communist? We Answer That Here!

LET BERNIE ANSWER THAT QUESTION

Bernie Sanders expresses his views in what has become a classic 1985 video. At the time, Bernie was invited to Nicaragua for the 7th anniversary of the violent Communist takeover of the country.

By 1985, everyone knew who these people were and Bernie was in full support of them as he bashed the United States.

Video: At the invitation of the communist regime in Nicaragua, @BernieSanders speaks at the 7th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in 1985, where he bashes “150 years” of American imperialism, & defends the Communist regimes in Latin America who are just trying to do good. pic.twitter.com/tJ84oMytSB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

This lazy, dimwitted stooge who never held a job until he was 40 years of age, is running for President for a second time with a large following of ill-informed Americans. That is remarkable. Thank the Democrats for that.

He’s proud that his lunatic ideas are now mainstream since the Democrat Party moved so far to the left.

Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders brags about “transforming” Democratic Party towards his viewshttps://t.co/DMpuUbUXcf pic.twitter.com/sDrNGPUgj3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 22, 2019

BERNIE LOVES HIS DICTATORS

Bernie is more careful about what he says today, although his agenda is communist, but he has never recanted his anti-Americanism and pro-Communism speeches. He is one of the most consistent of candidates. He is still enthusiastically in support of the Sandanistas who ruined Nicaragua and he backs the Chavistas who ruined Venezuela.

The Chavez-Maduro regime follows a Democratic Socialist ideology, exactly like Bernie’s. By now, most know that Venezuela is undergoing political, economic, and social turmoil. The Democratic Socialist corrupted the last election and he is violently putting down resistance.

Russia and Iran have sent in troops to help death squads kill the anti-Communists/Socialists. Electricity is sporadic as is the water, people eat rats and sift through garbage to keep from starving, health care no longer exists, inflation is now unmeasurable since it surpassed one million percent. Crime is so rampant, it is one of the most dangerous places in the world.

Bernie has denounced all actions by the President to save Venezuela. He claims the constitutional change the President seeks is a “coup” in support of a right-wing extremist. That’s absurd. In fact, Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s national assembly, is very liberal.

HE’S ALL IN ON MADURO

Sanders told Univision that he does not recognize Juan Guaidó as the duly-elected president of Venezuela, claiming he’s concerned that the nation’s recent election might have been fraudulent. Sanders also recognized Maduro has been ‘very, very abusive’ but stopped short of calling for his ousting.

“There are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election. I think clearly (Maduro) has been very, very abusive. That is a decision of the Venezuelan people, so there’s got to be a free and fair election.

But the United States must not use military force and intervene again — as it has done in the past in Latin America, whether it was Chile or Brazil or the Dominican Republic or Guatemala.

The United States has got to work with the international community to make sure that there is a free and fair election in Venezuela.”

Bernie is still a Communist dictator-loving thug. And, just so you know, the Democrat Socialist agenda is worse that that of the Communist Party USA. Dem Socialists left the National Socialists because they didn’t see them as extreme enough.

Democrat Socialists are Communist hyperboles.

The real joke is he will run as a Democrat and the party will let him — anything to win.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Go to about 3:38 to hear about Bernie:

HE LOVES CASTRO

He was so excited about the revolution and wanted to puke when JFK spoke:

Video: @BernieSanders, University of Vermont, 1986, recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” & his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba. Also bashes the @nytimes for lying about communism. pic.twitter.com/OUqzLFbsvz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

Folks, it was fun while it lasted. But in all seriousness, while Cubans were being slaughtered on the streets of Havana, and Castro threatened the US with Soviet missiles, @BernieSanders sided with Castro against the US. Every American needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/QEi8hMtiS0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 22, 2019

THE SOVIET UNION HAD FALLEN APART, THERE WERE NO CULTURAL INSITUTITONS, NO NOTHING AND BERNIE LIED:

LISTEN TO THESE DEMOCRATS

When Sen Sanders visited me in a Cuban prison he said, “ I don’t see what’s so wrong with this country.” I will never forget what he ignored. — Alan P. Gross (@AlanPGross) February 22, 2019

Really. Watch the videos. I voted for Bernie last time around. I like what he’s talking about. But we all need to watch those videos and think how they will play. They aren’t made up like the swift boat nonsense was. This is Bernie himself speaking, in multiple videos. — Indivisible (@AmerIndivis) February 22, 2019

The high taxation on the super rich is meaningless. They will never pay it, but the top 1% starts at half a million and includes small businesses — they will pay.

Bernie says 90% taxation is NOT too high:

Listen to the entire video of his 1986 speech: