Is Jack Teixeira a Traitor or a Whistleblower?

OPINION

by Mark Schwendau

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

Pentagon document leaker Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, of the internet online chat forum “Discord” raises as many questions as concerns. Teixeira was arrested by the FBI Thursday (4-13) in connection with their investigation into classified documents leaked on the internet.

“… the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information. Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland said Teixeira will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, adding that the investigation is ongoing so that no questions would be addressed.

Any thinking person needs to be asking questions such as: Why did all of his leaked information involve hot issues involving the Ukraine/Russian war and the Middle East? How was a low-level National Guardsman allowed to access Top Secret data at the national level? And, how was he allowed a cell phone to take pictures of these documents when phones that commonly have cameras these days are strictly forbidden and confiscated before going into secure government locations? Why did it take so long for government agencies to detect these online leaks (began on 12/22/22)?

The most significant leak revealed that Russia is most definitely winning this war, with one Russian killed for every seven Ukrainians. This really flies in the face of the gaslighting Biden Administration and the mainstream media.

The second most significant leak revealed we have at least 14 US military personnel on the ground in Ukraine, most likely as advisors, but it’ll be used by Russia to claim it is fighting US troops. Keep in mind this is the exact same mistake we made in Vietnam when President John Kennedy was assassinated. His intent was to broker peace and get us out after the French got us in there.

The leaked information confirms that NATO is definitely spearheading this war against Russia (Ukraine is just the location for the NATO vs. Russian war). It proves the current administration has been lying about the US being at war because it would be very unpopular as opposed to the lie of “we’re just supporting Ukraine.”

It makes the Ukrainian people look like lambs to the slaughter or pawns in a global game of chess.

The most damaging part leaked as far as actual security that could put lives at risk is where the documents show what equipment was given to what Ukrainian brigade. Russia could now conceivably guess what a Brigade can do based on loadout. But as a former military veteran told me, “There is no way to know if that information would be accurate today because, in a war situation like that, things are so fluid they can change daily or even hourly.”

The information absolutely reveals illegal activity by the Joe Biden administration. It reveals that US forces are fighting Russia directly. US has no declaration of war from Congress, so this is, if true, highly illegal. Congress should begin an immediate hearing and it should be bipartisan as this concerns all of us!

This would also be a moral crime in the eyes of many on both sides of the Congressional aisle. The press is asking zero questions and doing little reporting on this most significant scandal which looks like an actual impeachable offense. For those who suspect the mainstream media is already just Joe Biden propagandists, this lack of attention to detail will tend to confirm the notion.

The information also shows that the US government and the media have lied repeatedly about the state of the war. As a matter of fact, if Biden stops sending billions of our tax dollars in weapons to Ukraine, experts think Russia could be victorious in a matter of months if not weeks!

“UPDATE – -A CONTROLLED LEAK AND A 21-YEAR-OLD SCAPE-GOAT?”

Larry Johnson is a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency, and he is questioning this entire story.

CIA Operations Center Intelligence Updates are documents produced by analysts in the Operations Center to be delivered to the regular CIA analysts. It does not seem possible that Teixeira would have had access to these documents, given his low level in the military.

This makes one ponder two similar events of our recent past, intelligence analysts Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning…

Former National Security Agency (NSA) intelligence officer Edward Snowden leaked hundreds of thousands of US military secrets exposing the government’s illegal spying on unsuspecting citizens and even members of Congress! Snowden argues the government uses the defense of national security as a weapon by which governments can take away freedoms with impunity. He is now a citizen of Russia, one of the few places where globalists are not welcome and cannot touch him.

He asks the intelligent question, “Which is more dangerous, the threat of terror from abroad or having your freedoms eroded from within?”

I refuse to hate Edward Snowden, just like the corrupt globalists in our government tried to get me to hate Chelsea Manning.

Transgender Chelsea Manning (born Bradley Edward Manning; December 17, 1987) is a former US Army intelligence analyst convicted by court-martial in July 2013 of violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses. This was after disclosing to WikiLeaks nearly 750,000 classifieds, or unclassified but sensitive military and diplomatic documents. She was imprisoned from 2010 until 2017, when President Barack Obama commuted her sentence. Today she is regarded as an American activist and whistleblower.

Manning leaked documents to Julian Assange in 2010 who had founded WikiLeaks in 2006. Some of that leaked information showed proof of war crimes committed by the US military in Iraq. Manning attempted to contact the New York Times and Washington Post, but neither newspaper was quick to respond, so she gave the information to WikiLeaks. Her mission was to expose atrocities committed by the U.S. military against innocent citizens in the war.

Julian Assange is an Australian editor, publisher, and cypherpunk activist. He was convicted in Australia for hacking in 1996. He sought asylum in the United Kingdom, where he lived in a row house for many years until his recent arrest. Assange has been in HM Belmarsh, a maximum-security prison in Thamesmead, southeast London, for almost four years.

The US has begun extradition proceedings for Assange to bring him here to face 17 charges of violation of violating the US Espionage Act (1917) as well as an earlier charge of conspiracy to hack into a Pentagon computer network. If he is convicted, he faces a 30-year-to-life term of imprisonment. There is a death penalty for serious offenses under the Espionage Act, but under US-Australian conventions, capital punishment would not be sought by US prosecutors.

In 2017, then CIA Director, Mike Pompeo declared Assange’s WikiLeaks “walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service.”

This past Tuesday, seven house progressives sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for him to drop criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as well as a Trump-era effort to extradite him. The Democrats pressing Garland on this issue are led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and also include Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Greg Casar (Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.).

OPINION:

I never bought into the whole Joe Biden-mainstream media narrative of the Ukraine/Russia war. I did purchase a Ukrainian flag from Amazon to fly in support of the Ukrainian people, but I never flew it.

The first thing that concerned me was Ukraine was the source of the Biden Crime Family money laundering operation and Joe was stupid enough to put himself in a video about this relationship. Then I found out from a source of Vladimir Putin that Putin was on a mission of “the de-Nazification of Ukraine.” As a matter of fact, Ukrainian people in the southeast portion of the country cheered the arrival of Russian troops coming in to “liberate them.” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy required people in this region to give up their native tongues or face punishment that included torture. The third strike for me not supporting Ukraine in the war was when I learned how the country supported the Nazis of Germany in WWII and that portion of Nazism was never completely stomped out of Europe as it was allowed to remain and thrive in Ukraine after the war ended.

So, how do we differentiate between a traitor and a whistleblower? At what point do low-level intelligence analysts toe the line and accept what they see without question, even if it is wrong? The media took down President Richard Nixon from his second term over the Watergate break-in. Why isn’t the press doing its job when it comes to holding globalist presidents George Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden accountable?

According to a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment in the leaked documents, “Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023.” How do they know this?

Snowden leaked documents about US spy agencies spying on US citizens which is illegal. Manning leaked documents related to US committing war crimes in Iraq. Both were whistleblowers that showed wrongdoing by our government. One had their sentence commuted the other remains at large in Russia.

Some say the Jack Teixeira arrest will be used to justify Julian Assange’s pretrial detention after extradition from the UK. Others are already sounding the alarm of the Biden administration planning more controls over internet platforms such as blogs, bulletin boards, and video-sharing websites.

Tucker Carlson did one of the best pieces on this issue of his entire career. You can view it here: “Tucker Carlson: This will make you sick to your stomach.”

The bottom line: elected government officials engaged in criminal activities in office do not get to use the pretext of “National Security” as a cover for their crimes!

Barack Obama spying on American citizens was a crime! Joe Biden taking our nation to war without Congressional approval is a crime! The mainstream media not reporting this as news is aiding and abetting a criminal in the act of a crime!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

