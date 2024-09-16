Is Ryan Routh Tied to US Gov. Officials: What We Know So Far

These Are Just Highlights for You to Discuss

Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump yesterday, was in Ukraine and Taiwan. He advocated for getting NATO-trained Afghan soldiers out of Afghanistan. He has been quoted in left-wing media about Ukraine. After this article, please let us know if you think Ryan Routh could be connected to the Pentagon or other US government officials.

Routh was active with the Azovs. The U.S. government knows the Azovs align with the ideology of Nazis and real white supremacists. Go to #17 and read the paragraph in the NY Times Google document. The document is from a court case enabling the US federal government against three rioters.

Routh had a clear line of sight and the advance mobile unit happened to spot him in the bushes, and a citizen got his details so he could be captured quickly.

Watch this clip with Col. Tony Shaffer and CIA analyst Fred Fleitz:

Routh Wants Nuclear War

Ryan Routh, the man who tried to kill Donald Trump on Sunday, wrote a near-300-page book in which he calls for Donald Trump’s assassination and a nuclear war with Russia.

Ukraine’s Unwinnable War was self-published in February 2023 via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform. His book relates his experiences in Ukraine and solutions for the war.

Routh states that Putin and Belarus’s Lukashenko should both be assassinated. He argues that the Russians could not find a successor to Putin.

“I think that he is the only one driving the ship, and not a single soul in Moscow has any ideas or leadership capabilities,” he writes.

“They are all cowards that simply bend to the will of Putin, and when he is gone, it will be a vacuum. I would like for someone to give me the name of the person that will take over when Putin is gone.”

He claims the West should instigate a nuclear war with Russia. “We must instigate this war and push the issue to the end,” he says, arguing that the US should give Ukraine nuclear weapons “with the only stipulation… that they all be used.”

Trump’s Secret Service Detail Saved Him But…

We thought the Secret Service increased Donald Trump’s detail. It doesn’t appear so. Fortunately, a citizen saw the assassin rush away from the course and got the details of the car he was in. Otherwise, we could still be looking for him.

Routh got within rifle range, and the Secret Service had to open fire. The state police had to track Routh down.

However, this was an off-the-record event, and Secret Service did what they were supposed to do; the shooter was 500 yards away when the Secret Service spotted him. That is far. The 500 yards are five football fields. They can’t realistically close the highway, but could they have scouts outside the perimeter? The Secret Service might have had someone outside. We don’t know yet. The president wasn’t near the site of the shooting at that time.

However, how did Routh, who lives far from the course, know to go there?

Democrat Hate

The rhetoric from Democrat leadership encourages Donald Trump’s murder. They constantly incite to violence. Incitements from calling Trump and his followers Nazis, attacks on Kavanaugh, and Schumer attacking Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

All the hate and calls to violence come from Democrats.

Routh’s son said his father isn’t a violent man, but he hates Trump. So, I guess we have our motive, and he is not a Republican.

Routh claimed ties to the US government: the clip is from Semafor:

