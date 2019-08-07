Is the Laugh on us? Corrupt FBI Agents Not Prosecuted

Judicial Watch obtained fourteen referrals of FBI officials for leaking sensitive or classified material. Only four were fired. And that’s not all. It gets worse.

MASSIVE Ethics Mess at FBI exposed by @JudicialWatch! 14 Referrals of FBI Employees for Leaking Sensitive or Classified Info! The Comey way…Fired FBI Director Comey kept FBI docs on @RealDonaldTrump at his house. Comey admitted to leaking these docs. https://t.co/EHsQyPjynd https://t.co/6GPdpzuKX8 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 7, 2019

Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report in May indicating that an FBI Deputy Assistant Director took gifts from journalists. Horowitz did not reveal the name of the official but reporter Sara Carter has the name through sources. It is Bryan Paarmann.

She wrote that several officials confirmed the name. He was transferred to another department by Director Wray but is currently on leave without a security clearance. He was not prosecuted.

The decision to decline prosecution was made by Attorney General William Barr.

He’s not prosecuted, Andrew McCabe isn’t, and Jim Comey isn’t, along with others in that list of ten who escaped prosecution.

This is the many-tiered justice system.

Sean Hannity said last night that his sources — not the President — confirm that U.S. Attorney John Durham has completed his investigation and, along with the Horowitz report, to be completed by Fall now, will “shock the conscience of a nation.”

Don’t count on it. That way you won’t be disappointed. Bill O’Reilly said on his podcast this week that Bill Barr doesn’t want the FBI destroyed, but the best way to do that is to come clean and exact justice.

All I can think about is the fate of Christian Saucier, Roger Stone, General Flynn, and even Michael Cohen.

This is our system of justice. We’re losing hope here at the Sentinel!