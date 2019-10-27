ISIS Leader al Baghdadi Confirmed Dead! Watch Livestream

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, Fox News confirms. Baghdadi took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010.

Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria. No U.S. forces were killed or hurt in the raid. They did a “terrific job,” a U.S. military source told Fox News. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”

The ISIS leader was a monster and the last thing he heard was Blackhawk helicopters and the boots of U.S. military rushing his lair. Baghdadi was very powerful and a leader in planning attacks throughout the world.

Biometric tests confirmed it was Baghdadi.

These American special forces, all of our military, are our amazing, unsung heroes. Over 50 U.S. military were involved in the takedown.

Al-Baghdadi was found near the Turkish border in Syria’s Idlib province, a terrorist stronghold.

Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish Commander said it was a “historical operation” with joint intelligence work with the United States of America.

When the U.S. source was asked about Mazloum’s claim, he said the “Kurds have always been good partners.”

When Baghdadi wasn’t killing people, he was threatening to destroy the West and Israel. This is a great outcome. Will the President get credit? Obama was hailed for the death of Osama.

The President teased the announcement last night in a tweet.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Watch as the President calls the U.S. personnel “incredible.” A lot of Baghdadi’s proteges were killed.

He ran through a tunnel screaming and crying the entire way, dragging three of his young children with him. He killed himself and his three children by setting off a suicide vest.

Baghdadi, the heir-apparent to al Qaeda, spent the last minutes of life terrified.

Military moved eleven other children out, saving their lives. The military also has a great deal of information and documents rescued from the raid.

The President said these terrorists will not escape us or the “final judgment of God.”