ISIS Plan to Infiltrate the US Through the Southern Border

A chilling confession from a captured ISIS fighter has exposed plots by the terrorist group to come through our open border with Mexico. According to a captured ISIS fighter, they plan to use English speakers and westerners to exploit smuggling routes and target financial institutions, Fox News reported.

ISIS fighter Abu Henricki, a Canadian citizen with dual citizenship with Trinidad, was arrested last month and he said the ISIS leadership sought him out to attack the U.S. by coming in illegally.

This is according to a study by the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism (ICSVE) and published in Homeland Security Today.

The terror group has done something similar in Europe.

They are looking for them to board planes and it was just this week that we discovered migrants, aka illegal aliens, are boarding planes without IDs!

Anne Speckhard, who co-conducted the study as the director of ICSVE and Adjunct Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University, told Fox News, “So the idea that they would instead use people who were not known to their own governments as having joined ISIS might make it possible for them to board airplanes.”

Henricki allegedly traveled to Syria with the intention of serving as an ISIS fighter but was later told he could not take on soldier duties due to a chronic illness. At the end of 2016, he claimed to have been “invited” by the ISIS intelligence wing – known as the emni – to join other Trinidadians and launch financial attacks on the U.S.