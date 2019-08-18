ISIS suicide bomber murders 63, Injures 182 at a Kabul Wedding

ISIS killed 63 innocent people at a wedding in Kabul with a bomb, not a gun or assault rifles, a bomb. The suicide bomber also wounded 182. Women and children are among the wounded and the dead. One witness said all the youth and children were killed. This is horrific.

Some on the left say it’s because ISIS isn’t involved in the peace process. Are they nuts? We don’t understand why the Taliban is involved.

via CNN:

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. It said a Pakistani fighter detonated an explosive vest amid a large gathering of Shia Muslims, reported the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist group activities.

The terror group also said a car bombing followed the initial attack, added SITE.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said that despite the Taliban’s denials of responsibility, it still shared some of the blame because it “provides a platform for terrorists.”

“My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack,” Ghani said on Twitter.

He added that in response to the attack, he had “called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses.”

Video report of the deadly bomb blast in Kabul. ISIL or ISIS has claimed the responsibilit. The death toll reahed to 63. pic.twitter.com/eK6RxpOPTW — Global Politics (@Globalpoliticss) August 18, 2019

Isis have now formally claimed responsibility for the awful attack on the wedding party in Kabul last night – saying they were targeting Shias… they named the suicide bomber as Abu Asim al Pakistani… that kunya is likely to exacerbate regional tensions pic.twitter.com/7ZIMS9tGas — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) August 18, 2019