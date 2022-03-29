It Hurts to Listen to Joe: He Said He Met Head of State in the US

It is painful listening to Joe Biden. Every time he gives a speech, he embarrasses the US and puts our country in danger. He agreed to take one question from a hand-picked reporter today and couldn’t even get that right.

During a joint speech with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Joe Biden mentioned that he “had a meeting of the Heads of State of four allies in NATO, Germany, France, uh, uh, the United States, and Great Britain.”

Who is the Head of State of the United States anyway? Maybe Joe can tell us because it’s definitely not him.

Where are we with the 25th Amendment? Anyone? Anyone?

Watch:

