Italy’s Salvini tells Pope Gere to take the migrants back in his private plane to his villas

Richard Gere, the world’s most boring actor, took his leftist nonsense to Italy, visiting a migrant humanitarian ship off the coast of Italy for a photo-op. There are 160 ‘stranded’ migrants on the ship, and they have been blocked from entering Italy’s waters.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said, “As the generous millionaire airs his demands about the fate of the Open Arms immigrants, we thank him: he will be able to bring everyone in his private jet to Hollywood and keep them in his villas.”

Get out of Italy, Gere!

Italy’s Salvini tells Richard Gere to take the stranded migrants to Hollywood on his private jet. Earlier, Gere boarded a migrant ship to help draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean. More via @business https://t.co/6tLt0XPTCK pic.twitter.com/RY52QAf8N7 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 12, 2019

Gere, famous for nothing important, was in Italy doing photo-ops with sympathetic Islamic migrants. Matteo Salvini, who is serving as the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior, told him to get out.

Here at the Sentinel, we wish he wouldn’t come back.

This man was sent to save Europe from its sickness. Tells Richard Gere to sod off and take his photo-ready migrants with him. Putting Italians First Pushing for an election to take cease coalition and take power Will become the Leader of Italy #Salvini #Salvinipremier pic.twitter.com/1Xs6JLxbbg — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 11, 2019

Multi-millionaire Richard Gere playing Pope aboard NGO migrant ferry from Libya #OpenArms The place these men escaped was SO TERRIFYING they left their women & children behind STOP THE BOATS. Sod off Gere you Dollar-Store Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/bY8W1wZn40 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 9, 2019

THE EU IS CHANGING

The cultures in Europe will be very different in the not-so-distant future. Liberals will say it’s racist to criticize the changes because these migrants have brown skin. It isn’t about skin color, it’s about the culture they bring with them.

Oslo is increasingly divided East v West Norwegians moving out of the Eastern suburbs making way for multiple occupancy Muslim homes In the privileged West, the Elite are in splendid isolation pretending everything is just fine. Ring any bells? pic.twitter.com/wyvXlzqFQK — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 11, 2019

I tried to warn of tensions in #Oslo a few weeks back. The leftists went apoplectic. Norway likes to imagine it is the epitome of tolerance In truth, here in the East of Oslo – there are few Norweigans to be seen Segregation is well underway #Oslo pic.twitter.com/Dgn0SWKBTl — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 11, 2019

Ireland will be very different soon.

Are the “new Irish” moving into Macroom? Closure of popular hotel suggests provision of new emergency asylum accom “by stealth” to bypass input from locals. The face of Ireland is changing fast. Imposed diversity. Stand by #Macroom pic.twitter.com/UEyae1lKk9 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 11, 2019