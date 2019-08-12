Italy’s Salvini tells Pope Gere to take the migrants back in his private plane to his villas

By
S.Noble
-
0

Richard Gere, the world’s most boring actor, took his leftist nonsense to Italy, visiting a migrant humanitarian ship off the coast of Italy for a photo-op. There are 160 ‘stranded’ migrants on the ship, and they have been blocked from entering Italy’s waters.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said, “As the generous millionaire airs his demands about the fate of the Open Arms immigrants, we thank him: he will be able to bring everyone in his private jet to Hollywood and keep them in his villas.”

Get out of Italy, Gere!

Gere, famous for nothing important, was in Italy doing photo-ops with sympathetic Islamic migrants. Matteo Salvini, who is serving as the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior, told him to get out.

Here at the Sentinel, we wish he wouldn’t come back.

THE EU IS CHANGING

The cultures in Europe will be very different in the not-so-distant future. Liberals will say it’s racist to criticize the changes because these migrants have brown skin. It isn’t about skin color, it’s about the culture they bring with them.

Ireland will be very different soon.

 

