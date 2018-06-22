It’s a ‘Human Right’ to Enter the US Illegally Says Future President of Mexico

Mexico is sending their poorest citizens to the United States. The government give instructions on how their citizens can enter the U.S. illegally and remain the U.S.Whole towns rely on illegal aliens working and collecting benefits in the U.S. for their survival. In fact, Mexico’s economy relies on illegal immigration into the U.S. The likely new president of Mexico will demand U.S. borders remain open.

Drugs, including Fentanyl, pour into the U.S., enriching Mexico.

A special agent in Chicago said the drug cartels are so deeply entrenched in the city, they have to operate as if they are on the border.

“My opinion is, right now, a number of the Mexican cartels are probably the most organized, well-funded, vicious criminal organizations that we’ve ever seen,” said agent Jack Riley. The media overlooks it.

Mexico’s new Communist president

It’s about to get a lot worse. The crisis on the border and the cartels trafficking in drugs and human cargo will accelerate with the likely new president of Mexico, Andres Obrador, a Communist and former mayor of Mexico City.

Tucker gave a summary of Obrador’s platform. Obrado says it is a ‘human right’ for everyone from any country to enter the U.S. illegally. The presidential hopeful promises to defend all migrants in the world coming into the U.S. illegally and he has an ulterior motive. He admitted the Mexican economy relies on remittances from the U.S. The likely future president of Mexico is also considering giving amnesty to the drug cartels — in exchange for peace. Those are the cartels that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

Obrador thinks money-hungry and bloodthirsty cartels will suddenly become peaceful after killing more than 200,000? None of his solutions worked when he was the mayor.

Touring the U.S. for votes on an anti-Trump platform

In order to make the most politically of the ongoing battle between Mexico and the President, the leader of the National Regeneration Movement [a Communist party in Mexico] Andres Manuel López Obrador, kicked off a tour throughout the United States this year supporting illegal immigrants, while attacking President Trump according to Univision.

The Mexican people in the U.S. can vote in Mexico’s election.

Obrador is literally campaigning against our own president on U.S. soil but you won’t hear that in the media.

Obrador visited Los Angeles, Chicago, San Fran, Phoenix, New York, El Paso, Laredo, and other cities, to get support for his presidency. The election is now ten days away.

“The main purpose of his tour,” the party reported, “is to send a message in defense of the human rights of all immigrants, regardless of their country of origin in response to Trump’s executive actions.”

The presidential hopeful called Trump “the irresponsible grandmother.”

Communist foreigners want open borders in the U.S. The media is supporting Obrador’s efforts. Shocker!

Mexico, overrun with corruption, has a vested interest in keeping U.S. borders open. Many of the people, certainly the drug cartels who behead people, don’t really like us. They are not our good friends. The cartels already have a foothold in most major US cities.

The Wall Street Journal says Obrador and Trump have similar views because Obrador wants to renegotiate NAFTA and both agree Mexican wages need to rise. Perhaps that will be the next soundbite in the media.

Watch: