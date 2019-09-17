It’s a Miracle! Joe Is Going to Put 720 Million American Women to Work

Joe Biden spoke at the AFL-CIO 2020 Workers Presidential Candidate Summit and he was true to form.

The former vice president wants to give an $8000 tax credit to everyone who has childcare costs (undoubtedly he includes people here illegally). He claims, “…it would put 720 million women back in the workforce.” That’s a miracle since we only have 325 million people living in the U.S.

Earlier this year, he rallied with Stop & Shop striking workers in Boston, but he said it was with Rite-Aid.

