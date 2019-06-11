It’s dangerous to cover this but Tucker did it anyway

It is very dangerous to cover this story but Tucker Carlson did it. Bucking Soros gets Media Matters and the other smear merchants after you big time. In this particular segment, he dealt with the fact that Soros is buying elections to fundamentally transform the country.

George Soros has been backing far-left prosecutors and sheriffs running for office with extraordinarily large sums of money. He is single-handedly transforming our criminal justice system to one which has no regard for the victims.

Soros has won many of these elections. Philadelphia (Krasner), Chicago (Kim Foxx), San Diego, cities in Texas, and so on.

We have covered the issue here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and in the article on this link, we deal directly with Krasner’s first days.

Tucker is a national treasure.

Watch this short segment: