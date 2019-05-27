It’s not Melania, It’s Nancy who is the FASHION ICON

As Melania Trump dazzles in Japan with her beauty, grace, and style, the media is fawning over the real fashionista, the almost 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi. It is Nancy Pelosi who is a fashion icon.

Describing Pelosi as “a recipe for stylish feminine authority with a healthy dose of attitude,” fashion journalist for The Washington Post, Christina Binkley blubbers her adulation of Speaker Nan across the style pages.

From the Magazine: She may not acknowledge it, but Nancy Pelosi is a fashion icon https://t.co/d7eJkXjboH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2019

SO HERE SHE IS, THE FASHION ICON

On the other hand, as Melanie Trump travels through Japan, the most impressively elegant First Lady since Jackie Kennedy, the media grouses about how much she spends on her clothes. [Perhaps Nancy should spend a bit more.]

they really look great, The President and First Lady, Donald and Melania in a charming – stunning Calvin Klein dress covered with images of ‘The American West on Postcards’ leave for Japan on Airforce One https://t.co/1Oav3VMgTZ via @Femail — Susan Farley (@USS_NYC) May 25, 2019

Our beautiful @FLOTUS in Japan, came to represent. Making America look good again. Thank you for everything you do…. @realDonaldTrump #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Lv5eZ6lkxn — Justin Bowers (@justinbowers24) May 25, 2019

Gorgeous Melania Trump in Japan wearing a pale pink caped gown by J Mendel. #FirstLady #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/CUMbJMi6rU — Karen Callahan (@CallahanKaren) May 27, 2019

Now I ask you, is the media biased?