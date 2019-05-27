It’s not Melania, It’s Nancy who is the FASHION ICON

By
S.Noble
-
0

As Melania Trump dazzles in Japan with her beauty, grace, and style, the media is fawning over the real fashionista, the almost 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi. It is Nancy Pelosi who is a fashion icon.

Describing Pelosi as “a recipe for stylish feminine authority with a healthy dose of attitude,” fashion journalist for The Washington Post, Christina Binkley blubbers her adulation of Speaker Nan across the style pages.

SO HERE SHE IS, THE FASHION ICON

On the other hand, as Melanie Trump travels through Japan, the most impressively elegant First Lady since Jackie Kennedy, the media grouses about how much she spends on her clothes. [Perhaps Nancy should spend a bit more.]

Now I ask you, is the media biased?

