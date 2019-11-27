It’s now racist for a teacher to say ‘speak English, we’re in America”

A teacher in a Texas border school is accused of racism for telling a student to “speak English, we’re in America.” She’s in trouble for it although the student also pushed her. Another teacher in the same school was hit on the bottom by a student and SHE’S on leave over it [perhaps there’s more to it, we can only hope].

In the video below, you can hear the teacher make her comment about speaking English and you can hear the students react badly to a perfectly normal comment.

According to KVIA-TV, the teacher was speaking to Carlos Cobian, a junior at Socorro High School in El Paso.

He was angry!

“I was shocked and then I got a little mad. I thought it was a little racist because you know we live on the border … For her to come to teach at Socorro, being a sub, like 90% of the students here are Mexicans and Latinos,” he declared.

So what? Is he in the USA or isn’t he?

The school is actually investigating the substitute teacher!

There is NOTHING racist about her comment. They are racist for thinking there is something wrong with a teacher expecting this in a school funded by U.S. taxpayers.

The school released the following statement, “The incident in the video is being investigated. Appropriate action, per our employee code of conduct policies, will be taken.”

This is all so out of control. We need to bring back the USA and our rights. If we are paying for their education, they need to speak English when told to do so by a teacher.

Watch: