It’s “Racist” to Criticize Rep Cummings or His “Rat-Infested” District

President Trump blasted Rep. Elijah Cummings as a “bully and a liar,” calling his district “rat and rodent-infested.” Trump is now being called a racist for mentioning it. Cummings is the one who viciously attacked Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote. If anyone is racist, it’s Cummings.

Trump didn’t pull any punches about Cummings in a tweet today:

Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA. As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.

He is now being called a racist for criticizing Cummings and his district which is, in fact, overrun by rats. CNN was right on this. Victor Blackwell said, “When he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people.”

He fought back ‘tears.’

President Trump tweeted that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district is a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” It’s @VictorBlackwell’s home district. “When he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people,” Blackwell says. pic.twitter.com/VeCIIvQ4SJ — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Dean Obeidallah also believes it’s racist to criticize Cummings.

This is more racist BS for Trump’s base. Trump knows Rep Cummings district in Maryland is majority black. This is Trump’s new version of “Send her back” but this time aimed at the 55% of Cummings district who are black. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 27, 2019

In other words, you can’t tell the truth if it’s about Black people or Black districts that are in shambles? I could agree if the President was insulting the people, but he’s not. Trump is insulting the administration of the district by the failed Rep. Cummings.

Axelrod is angry as one would expect but he’s never bothered about all the horrific things Democrats have said and done to President Trump.

If @realDonaldTrump loses in 2020, this will be why.

Every, single day, he subjects the country he was elected to lead to a stream of ugly, divisive bombast. It’s exhausting. It’s destructive. It’s unworthy of a POTUS.

And it would only get worse.

Four more years? Of THIS? https://t.co/d5b175YYpl — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 27, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter wrote “Trump’s racist attacks” won’t slow down the investigations. “Patriot” Cummings won’t falter.

Trump’s racist attacks on Elijah Cummings and his district of West Baltimore won’t slow down the Chairman’s investigation for even one second. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot and he will not falter. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 27, 2019

Trump is angry about the investigations, one of which is led by Cummings. Cummings is demanding access to President Trump‘s financial records even from before he was President, but Cummings won’t turn over his own wife’s financial records. They might show she’s made millions doing business with companies her husband oversees as chair of his committee.

Cummings is a vicious, angry man who has done nothing to fix his own district. If you’re been to Baltimore recently, you would likely agree.

Former Mayor Pugh said she could “smell the rats” as she toured to determine the state of affairs in Baltimore.

Some call Baltimore ‘Rat City,’ and they’re not just talking about the politicians.

The poor people who live with rats should be educated and helped, but we are not even allowed to mention there’s a problem. People shouldn’t be living like this in the USA. Before taking in millions of poor foreigners, our first obligation is to our poor, but crooked politicians pocket the money or use it for absurd ideological causes.

RATS EVERYWHERE

The rats are no longer just in poor areas.

Residents constantly call the city to remove trash, no one shows up for months. Rats & roaches are a problem in almost every home. Illegal immigrants at the border live in better conditions than Americans in West Baltimore. This is @RepCummings district. More to come… pic.twitter.com/rso3yxWh5f — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 26, 2019

8 blocks of row houses in West Baltimore are currently using water through a system hooked to the fire hydrants. Please listen to Michelle, a life long resident, discuss the water & her message to city officials. This is @RepCummings district. More to come… pic.twitter.com/jBHBzYxtaA — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 26, 2019

Cummings does take a lot of funding from some very far-left individuals.