It’s “Racist” to Criticize Rep Cummings or His “Rat-Infested” District

Elijah Cummings, angry partisan

President Trump blasted Rep. Elijah Cummings as a “bully and a liar,” calling his district “rat and rodent-infested.” Trump is now being called a racist for mentioning it. Cummings is the one who viciously attacked Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote. If anyone is racist, it’s Cummings.

Trump didn’t pull any punches about Cummings in a tweet today:

Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA. As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.

He is now being called a racist for criticizing Cummings and his district which is, in fact, overrun by rats. CNN was right on this. Victor Blackwell said, “When he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people.”

He fought back ‘tears.’

Unsurprisingly, Dean Obeidallah also believes it’s racist to criticize Cummings.

In other words, you can’t tell the truth if it’s about Black people or Black districts that are in shambles? I could agree if the President was insulting the people, but he’s not. Trump is insulting the administration of the district by the failed Rep. Cummings.

Axelrod is angry as one would expect but he’s never bothered about all the horrific things Democrats have said and done to President Trump.

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter wrote “Trump’s racist attacks” won’t slow down the investigations. “Patriot” Cummings won’t falter.

Trump is angry about the investigations, one of which is led by Cummings. Cummings is demanding access to President Trump‘s financial records even from before he was President, but Cummings won’t turn over his own wife’s financial records. They might show she’s made millions doing business with companies her husband oversees as chair of his committee.

Cummings is a vicious, angry man who has done nothing to fix his own district. If you’re been to Baltimore recently, you would likely agree.

Former Mayor Pugh said she could “smell the rats” as she toured to determine the state of affairs in Baltimore.

Some call Baltimore ‘Rat City,’ and they’re not just talking about the politicians.

The poor people who live with rats should be educated and helped, but we are not even allowed to mention there’s a problem. People shouldn’t be living like this in the USA. Before taking in millions of poor foreigners, our first obligation is to our poor, but crooked politicians pocket the money or use it for absurd ideological causes.

RATS EVERYWHERE

The rats are no longer just in poor areas.

Cummings does take a lot of funding from some very far-left individuals.

