Ivana Is Certain! Ivana Trump Was Asked If Donald Trump Is a Racist

This is an interesting interview. About midway through the interview, President Trump’s first wife Ivana is asked if Trump is racist.
During an interview with “Good Morning Britain,” host Piers Morgan mentioned that he has never known Donald Trump to be racist but lately, he has wondered.
“Lot’s of stuff at the moment about Donald being a racist,” Morgan said. “Is he a racist, in your experience?”
Ivana was adamant, she was sure.
“I don’t think Donald’s racist at all,” Ivana said. “You know sometimes he says the things, you know, which are silly, or he doesn’t really mean them or something like that, but he’s definitely — they’re not not racist I’m sure of that.”
Good. Would not stop the hateful Left pro- Obama media and others to milk the bad news for all its worth. Abuse of the gift of speeck
MLK’s Niece Alveda King: ‘President Trump Is Not a Racist’ ” Racism is just a word that’s being bandied and thrown about and thrown at the president, in my opinion, unjustly. President Trump is not a racist” …..I want MSNBC’s Race baiters Sharpton and joy Reid to invite her on their shows, I would love to see her expose them for the race baiters they are !!!!!! they won’t do it because they only invite anti trump race baiters on, I watch them every weekend !!!
Comments are closed.