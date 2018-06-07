Ivanka Trump’s Teeny Russia Connection

More insanity from the Mueller witch hunt. The media thinks they found the great Russia connection – it’s Ivanka. With a name like Ivanka, what can you expect!

Emails were leaked to Buzzfeed showing Michael Cohen had a short discussion with a former Russian weightlifter who said he could introduce businessman Trump to President Putin to facilitate the building of a Trump Tower in Russia.

Ivanka Trump urged Cohen to speak with the Russian. That’s scandalous?

Cohen decided he didn’t want a deal with him and declined.

The deal fell through quickly after a few text messages.

Ivanka was frustrated with Cohen.

That’s it. That’s all they have. Trump builds his towers all over the world and there is no scandal here.

Cohen told the muscleman he had an agreement and wouldn’t be following up.

