Ivermectin: 100% Rate Reductions in Hospitalization & 92% in Mortality from COVID-19

A peer-reviewed study first posted in mid-July shows that regular use of ivermectin as a preventative works against COVID-19. Ivermectin costs $.50 a tablet.

The authors of the study determined that regular use of ivermectin led to a 100% reduction in hospitalization rate. It showed a 92% reduction in mortality rate, and an 86% reduction in the risk of dying from COVID-19 when compared to non-users.

It would seem from this study that most of the one million who allegedly died of COVID-19 in the United States would not have died. Dr. Fauci and the politicians decided we weren’t allowed to even speak of treatments, certainly not horse pills.

Ivermectin was widely mocked for its use with horses but it was also traditionally used with people as an anti-viral.

“Regular Use of Ivermectin as Prophylaxis for COVID-19 Led Up to a 92% Reduction in COVID-19 Mortality Rate in a Dose-Response Manner: Results of a Prospective Observational Study of a Strictly Controlled Population of 88,012 Subjects.”

Even irregular use made a big difference.

“Irregular use of ivermectin led to a 51% reduction in the risk of dying, a 29% reduction in hospitalization rate, and a 37% reduction in mortality rate from COVID-19.”

“Statistically significant reductions in hospitalization (100%) and mortality rates (84%), and risk of dying from COVID-19 (72%) were observed in regular users when compared to irregular users.

It was notable with the over-50 population and people with comorbidities.

“Protection from COVID-19-related outcomes was observed across all levels of ivermectin use, with a notable reduction in risk of death in the over 50-year-old population and those with comorbidities. The reduction in infection rate was significant, irrespective of the level of ivermectin use.

“The results of this prospective observational study of a strictly controlled population of 223,128 participants reinforce the efficacy of ivermectin and the demonstration of a dose-response effect.”

This backed up a previous study.

The authors “previously demonstrated that ivermectin used as prophylaxis for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), irrespective of the regularity, in a strictly controlled citywide program in Southern Brazil (Itajaí, Brazil), was associated with reductions in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates.”

They found in that city-wide study that “non-use of ivermectin was associated with a 12.5-fold increase in mortality rate and a seven-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to the regular use of ivermectin.”

Related