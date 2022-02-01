Ivermectin Shows Promise Against Omicron in Non-Clinical Research

By
M Dowling
-
0

According to a Monday Reuters report, Kowa Co Ltd, a Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company is claiming that the drug — most often used to treat parasites — has shown an “antiviral effect” against “Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research.”

Reuters had to correct its article to stress the findings were only in non-clinical trials. Kowa found that ivermectin had an antiviral effect against COVID-19 in non-clinical research.

The University of Oxford said on Wednesday it was testing ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19, as part of a British government-backed study that aims to aid recoveries in non-hospital settings, reports Reuters.

Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, the university said, adding that a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild COVID-19.

While the World Health Organization, and European and U.S. regulators have recommended against using ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, it is being used to treat the illness in some countries, including India.

Two regions of India are planning to use it based on the advice of a European panel of experts.

Ivermectin is the seventh treatment to be investigated in the trial, and is currently being evaluated alongside antiviral drug favipiravir, the university said.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply