Ivermectin Shows Promise Against Omicron in Non-Clinical Research

According to a Monday Reuters report, Kowa Co Ltd, a Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company is claiming that the drug — most often used to treat parasites — has shown an “antiviral effect” against “Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research.”

Reuters had to correct its article to stress the findings were only in non-clinical trials. Kowa found that ivermectin had an antiviral effect against COVID-19 in non-clinical research.

The University of Oxford said on Wednesday it was testing ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19, as part of a British government-backed study that aims to aid recoveries in non-hospital settings, reports Reuters.

Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, the university said, adding that a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild COVID-19.

While the World Health Organization, and European and U.S. regulators have recommended against using ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, it is being used to treat the illness in some countries, including India.

Two regions of India are planning to use it based on the advice of a European panel of experts.

Ivermectin is the seventh treatment to be investigated in the trial, and is currently being evaluated alongside antiviral drug favipiravir, the university said.

