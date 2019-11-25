Ivy League Supplies Free Tampons to Men

The student body president at Brown University, Viet Nguyen, will personally be handing out free tampons and pads in men’s, women’s, and gender neutral restrooms on campus, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Men’s rooms?

It’s just Brown for now, but if past is prologue, it will spread to the other Ivy-covered status symbols.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about why pads and tampons are a necessity, not a luxury, but not a lot of action. We wanted to take it into our own hands,” says Nguyen, a senior studying education policy. “Low-income students struggle with having the necessary funding for food, let alone tampons.”

Newsflash Viet: Men don’t need tampons and pads.

By putting menstrual products in women’s, men’s and gender-inclusive bathrooms, Nguyen’s campaign highlights an often ignored fact: Not all people who menstruate are women. “We wanted to set a tone of trans-inclusivity, and not forget that they’re an important part of the population,” Nguyen explained in an email announcing his bathroom project.

Every person is important, but there are very, very, very few trans people. It’s a teeny little number, AND, it’s a very big AND, men don’t menstruate.

“I’d be naïve to say there won’t be push back. I’ve had questions about why we’re implementing this in male bathrooms as well. It’s an initial confusion, but people generally understand when we explain it.”

As a woman, I’m offended and would like him to explain it.

Men don’t have periods and, as a woman, I find this intrudes on womanhood itself. Women have periods. It’s nothing to be excited about, but it is ridiculous to say men have them too.

The elite have gone mad in the name of political correctness. Someone at Brown saying crazy things, with the help of weak administrators, does not make it so.

Because Brown University says it, does not make it so. In fact, it diminishes them in our opinion.

Just yesterday, we watched a historic Harvard-Yale football game delayed for over an hour while authorities allowed climate and other extremists to take over the field with their utter nonsense.

The thing that makes the Ivy Leagues special today is they have beautiful buildings with ivy growing on the outside walls. Their curricula is limited and tainted with Marxism and politically correct gibberish. Their aura as a status symbol is quickly fading.

Harry S. Truman never went to college, some of our greatest tech giants quit Ivy Leagues, Hunter Biden and a whole lot of legacy and monied jerks went to Ivy Leagues. Ivy League Harvard is turning away the smartest Asians and Whites because of their distorted admissions program. Those best and brightest will go to other great schools.

Not everyone should even go to college or needs to go. We have enough African Studies, Gender Studies, and puppetry majors. Learn a trade or follow your dream. Dreams are being lost in colleges with free speech zones, safe spaces, and far-left protests aimed at silencing differing opinions. Go into your garage and build the next great invention or work outside communing with nature or find a job that allows you time with your family.