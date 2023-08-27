Jack Smith, Winner of Biden’s Clown Prosecutor of the Law

Prosecutor Jack Smith has taken to X to gossip about Donald Trump. That doesn’t give us confidence he is a fair prosecutor.

The petty man posted on X, showing he was irritated by Donald Trump’s weight claim. Then he went after him for his golf win. What does either have to do with him and his charges against Donald Trump? I get that he’s trying to depict him as a liar, but it’s gossip.

I didn’t think he could top the whopper of claiming he weighed 215 pounds. He did. pic.twitter.com/tQMpIne5rS — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 26, 2023

Smith, who calls himself 7veritas4, “Veritas,” meaning ‘Truth,” continued gossiping. He teamed up with a person with few friends to gossip in another post.

It is well known in the golfing world. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 26, 2023

This is what he’s concerned about? Trump’s weight claim and allegedly boasting of winning golf as he faces over 700 years in prison at age 77?

Donald Trump is well-known as a good golfer, and his point about being surrounded by Secret Service is well-taken.

Ethical rules for prosecutors are guidelines that aim to ensure justice, fairness, and professionalism in the prosecution of criminal cases. Some of the ethical rules for prosecutors include:

Seeking to protect the innocent and convict the guilty, and respecting the rights of all persons involved in the case.

Avoiding any conduct that may prejudice the client or the public interest.

Smith won our nomination for Clown Prosecutor of the Law! He earned it!

Related