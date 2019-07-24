Jackie Spier Thinks Speaker Pelosi’s Warming to Impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed at her fishing expedition so she’s moving on to Trump’s finances. She wants more investigations. Surely Democrats have lost their collective minds.

The Democrats got the Mueller testimony that they wanted – where does it go from here? –@norahodonnell “Speaker Pelosi just told us that one of the top priorities now is … investigating the president’s finances” –@nancycordes pic.twitter.com/h40QDjiKwa — Norah O’Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) July 24, 2019

SHE’S WARMING TO IMPEACHMENT

According to CNN correspondent Manu Raju, Pelosi is open to impeachment if the members believe they must proceed. Did she watch the same hearings we watched? Is she going to call the befuddled Robert Mueller as a witness?

Mueller didn’t come off as leading a fair investigation. He hates the President and his investigators hate Trump.

Mueller’s performance was terrible. Mueller got paid for doing nothing. He didn’t draft the report, didn’t sit in on interviews, didn’t draft the letter to the AG, didn’t write his statement at the presser.

We don’t think Pelosi will okay impeachment, but she will continue her witch hunt.

Pelosi just privately told her members that they need to stay focused – but also indicated that if they need to support an impeachment inquiry, she respects that and must do what’s best for their district, per sources. She said Dems need to move forward in courts — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

She also indicated that they must have strongest possible case before any impeachment inquiry – in line with what she has said in past. She’ll address media momentarily and we will get a sense on where she stands and if she’s shifted at all — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

“She is open to it. She is open to it,” Jackie Speier said of Pelosi, adding that she believes she sounded more open to impeachment than she has previously, per @SunlenSerfaty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

Pelosi just now leaving caucus meeting. “The American people now realize more fully the crimes that have been committed against our Constitution,” per @morgan_rimmer — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

She gave a press conference tonight and she touted the success of those pathetic hearings. Raju asked Pelosi about her previous concerns that Senate Republicans wouldn’t go along with convicting Trump if the House impeaches, and she shot back, “I have never long said that … The stronger our case is, the worse the Senate will look for just letting the president off the hook.”

He wonders if that’s a shift towards impeachment.

We don’t think so. She’s just playing everyone.