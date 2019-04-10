James Baker said a special counsel was discussed before Comey’s firing

Rep. Doug Collins released the closed-door testimony of former FBI General Counsel James Baker. One of the surprises during the testimony was Baker’s comment that top officials at the Justice Department and FBI discussed appointing a special counsel before the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

That suggests a possible plot. It also points to a discrepancy with Andrew McCabe’s statements.

Baker served as the FBI’s top lawyer from 2014 to 2018, during two high-profile investigations: the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices and mishandling of classified information, as well as the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in 2016.

THE KEY INFORMATION WAS IN AN EXCHANGE WITH REP. MEADOWS

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Baker, “We now have evidence that would suggest that a special prosecutor was being discussed prior to the firing of Director Comey. Specifically, it’s in Bruce Ohr’s notes where he was having conversations about a special prosecutor in March of 2017.”

“Did you have conversations prior to the firing of James Comey about a special prosecutor?”

Baker responded, “To the best of my recollection, that topic came up, but I don’t remember a specific conversation sitting here today about it, but I remember it coming up, but not like a meeting or anything of that nature. It was mentioned as a possibility or –”

Meadows asked why it was a possibility.

He couldn’t exactly remember but Meadows pressed, asking again what the conflict was that would bring it up as even a possibility.

Baker’s answer was vague. “Well, I think it was as the Russia investigation was moving forward and the interactions that the President was having with the Director, Director Comey, and it was sort of on the — it was on the margins of some type of conversation. I don’t even remember who said it, quite honestly, but I’m telling you that the topic did come up before the firing. I just don’t have a –”

Today, the transcript of James Baker’s second interview with @JudiciaryGOP is now available to the American public. To read the full transcript, visit https://t.co/cI0L4k8Laj. pic.twitter.com/5WubQUlcez — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 10, 2019