James Woods Addresses AOC’s Stupidity

Socialist figurehead Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez puts new meaning to the word “stupid.” She spent her time at a South by Southwest conference calling FDR and Reagan “racists” to a like-minded audience of admirers.

AOC used her best race-baiting tactics to sell class warfare in a cutesy stream of consciousness spiel.

“I think a perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans in order to just screw over all working-class Americans, is Reaganism in the ’80s when he started talking about welfare queens,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So you think about this image of welfare queens and what he was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing that were ‘sucks’ on our country.”

She also claimed socialism is not radical and characterized the state of America as nearly garbage.

“And this idea of like 10% better from garbage, is, shouldn’t be what we settle for, it’s like this like it feels like moderate is not a stance it’s just an attitude toward life of like hmmm.”

JAMES WOODS NAILED IT

James Woods used Ronald Reagan’s own quote to sum this all up.

“It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so…”

Reagan: “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so… pic.twitter.com/O2nJ7QsYfT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2019

She also said the following and I don’t know what she is talking about.

“And it’s this whole tragedy of the commons type of thinking where it’s like because these one, this one specific group of people, that you are already kind of subconsciously primed to resent, you give them a different reason that’s not explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “It gives people a logical reason, a ‘logical’ reason to say, ‘oh yeah, no, toss out the whole social safety net.’”

Reagan has another famous quote: “If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”

If he were still alive, Reagan might say it’s here, it’s creeping fascism in the form of AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal, Bernie Sanders, and a few others. They are working on getting more of these mindless clones and America haters elected in 2020. They are dangerous.

The blue wave is taking over state after state as James Woods said.

Arizona, but it’s turning blue. Same with Nevada. Texas and Florida are fiscally conservative, but the #BlueCancer is eating away at them as well. I, too, am most probably leaving California, but like you am stymied on where to go… https://t.co/ZNK4yq7aBi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2019

That is the reason I am still in New York.

Woods also commented on Michael Moore wanting OCommie-Cortez to run for President with the hashtag Jumbo and Dumbo. Woods isn’t subtle, but he’s right.

“Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, one of her supporters, recently said in an interview that the Constitution’s age requirement to become president – 35 years old – should be amended so Ocasio-Cortez can launch a White House bid.” #JumboAndDumbo https://t.co/VsmGhZyRCn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2019

The left doesn’t just attack Trump. They attack every one of the right’s leaders, spokespeople, and, if they knew any of the anonymous followers, they would freely call each and every one by the same names.

According to the left, the right-wing are all homophobes, Islamophobes, racists, sexists, nativists, and whatever else they can say to dehumanize the right. All the hate comes from the left.

Every slogan, every group including the Tea Party, every movie, every conservative actor, Fox News, and every right-wing blogger is destroyed by the left.

The source of the hate and division is the left.