James Woods Asks the One Question We All Want Answered

Where is Congress?

Conservative firebrand James Woods wants to know why President Trump is the only political figure fighting tirelessly to end the invasion at the border. Why won’t others?

Wouldn’t you all want to know the answer to that question? Didn’t you think the Republicans — most of them — would eventually join him in saving the nation? And where are the Democrats? None of them care about all these anonymous people pouring through our borders, not one?

Why is President Trump the only political figure in America fighting tirelessly to end the illegal invasion of our sacred nation? Why won’t others honor their constitutional oath to uphold the laws of the land? https://t.co/Ml5k5ScJng — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2019

President Trump thanked those senators who voted with him in support of the National Emergency Declaration. Twelve didn’t and another twelve didn’t approve.

The Declaration is legal and there is a precedent for it. The money had been appropriated for the wall. It had been approved. In fact, the Attorney General Bill Barr said, this situation at the border is “exactly what the National Emergency Act is for.”

Those Republican Senators who voted in favor of Strong Border Security (and the Wall) are being uniformly praised as they return to their States. They know there is a National Emergency at the Southern Border, and they had the courage to ACT. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

THE COURTS WILL RULE AGAINST HIS NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION

According to a report by USA Today, “Three little-known federal district judges have the best chance to block the emergency declaration.” One was appointed by President Bill Clinton, another by President Barack Obama, and a third donated to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

It will end up spending months or years in the court system.

84,500 ILLEGAL ALIENS RELEASED IN TWO MONTHS

The Department of Homeland Security released 84,500 foreign family members into the United States since December after they crossed through the U.S.-Mexico border, Breitbart News has confirmed.

This is from federal data and it shows the massive scale of the ‘catch and release’ policy.

San Antonio, Texas has had to absorb most of these released border crossers and illegal aliens, with about 37,500 being dropped off in the city. Another 24,000 were dropped off in El Paso, Texas, while 14,500 were released in Phoenix, Arizona and 8,500 were released in San Diego, California.

At this rate, DHS is releasing more than 42,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the country about every month. Should this current Catch and Release rate remain throughout the calendar year, by the end of 2019 DHS will have released more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S.

Border Patrol agents say they have spent over 57,000 hours with migrants at American hospitals since late December Meanwhile, drugs, traffickers, and illegal aliens flow unchecked through the open border and ports of entry.