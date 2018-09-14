James Woods Calls Out “Horrific” Dem “Sleaze”; At Least It’s Backfiring on Feinstein

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement about a secret letter Thursday with a horrendous allegation against Judge Kavanaugh. Planned leaks followed and we are being told that the letter states an anonymous accuser claimed he tried to rape her when they were in high school. It’s a political hit job.

There is no evidence and no claims were made public at the time. It’s an obvious ploy by the bottom-feeding Democrats. Feinstein had the letter since July but made no effort to question the judge about it. She held it for the last minute assault. It is backfiring on her.

James Woods blasted Feinstein and crew in a tweet: “This kind of sleaze by the #Democrats is horrific. It hurts men who are unjustly accused and it hurts women whose genuine stories of abuse are diminished by such chicanery. Shame on ⁦@SenFeinstein⁩ for such an obvious and revolting gambit.”

This kind of sleaze by the #Democrats is horrific. It hurts men who are unjustly accused and it hurts women whose genuine stories of abuse are diminished by such chicanery. Shame on ⁦@SenFeinstein⁩ for such an obvious and revolting gambit.

It has backfired on Senator Feinstein, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Her hard-left 2018 election opponent says it's evidence of "a failure of leadership." "The American people deserve to know why the Ranking Member on the Senate Judiciary Committee waited nearly three months to hand this disqualifying document over to the federal authorities and why Sen. Feinstein politely pantomimed her way through last week's hearing without a single question about the content of Kavanaugh's character," California state Sen. Kevin de León, a Democrat, said in a statement. And get this, he wants to protect the "anonymity of the person". Apparently, he thinks it's okay for an anonymous person to destroy another person's reputation and remain anonymous. That is very unAmerican. And how convenient! De León said that while "the anonymity of the person who wrote this letter must be protected at all costs … its contents reveal a harrowing account that must be considered as Republicans move to confirm the greatest threat to our constitutional and human rights in a generation." The hard-left, Soros-backed Democracy for America, which has endorsed de León, echoed the BS, calling it "profoundly unsettling" that Feinstein withheld such "ground-altering information" from fellow Democrats. "In failing to work collaboratively with her colleagues on the information she had, Senator Feinstein failed to be the bulwark against Trump's hate-fueled, anti-woman agenda that Californians deserve," Neil Sroka said. The only good thing coming out of this is Feinstein is being attacked too. The 65 women who came out on behalf of the judge signed a strong letter of support after the accusations were revealed. They all knew him and none ever heard an ill word against him. The left and the media have been trying to demonize the women, but journalist Britt Hume's daughter came out with an essay that puts that to bed. The left is trying to say Sen. Grassley had the women lined up. It's not true, Britt's daughter said. Virginia Hume is one of the signatories.