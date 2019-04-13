James Woods has the PERFECT response to Ilhan Omar

Conservative firebrand James Woods had the perfect response to Ilhan Omar’s trashing of 9/11 and it went along the lines of the President’s for which he is being torched by the lunatics in the media and by some politicians. Still, many normal Americans agree with the President and James Woods.

In case you hadn’t heard, anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar dishonored 9/11 during one of her angry rants before CAIR, a terror-tied organization that lobbies for Muslims. She referred to 9/11 as “some people did something,” while making it seem as if the only thing that mattered is the backlash against Muslims. In fact, there wasn’t much backlash.

Omar received some backlash for her comment, but many Democrats, MSM, and all those with a megaphone ran to her defense against those who were rightfully offended. A group of New York store owners will no longer carry the NY Post because of the cover they published for Omar. You won’t be surprised to discover they are Yemeni bodegas.

The President had a perfect response. With the words, “We will never forget,” he played a video clip of her words alternating with clips of the towers coming down.

How long before the words, “we will never forget” are considered hate speech. Don’t forget these words are also used in reference to the Holocaust which Omar denies.

The hashtag running on Twitter is filled with Omar apologists, all pretending she is not anti-Semitic and didn’t dishonor 9/11. They’re gaslighting.

#IStandWithIlhanOmar is trending thanks to Jack Dorsey. They are suggesting the President unfairly edited the clip and Omar is somehow a victim. This is nuts. Omar is the aggressor and we are all supposed to see her as a victim in our new land of make-believe.

Her supporters are saying the President’s clip is racist, hateful, and fearmongering. Omar commits the offense and her victims become the guilty party. Nice racket.

Stalinist AOC wants to stop clips of 9/11 from playing because they are “triggering.”

AOC says people shouldn’t show pictures of 9/11 anymore because they are “triggering” pic.twitter.com/JSya0LYKt0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2019

For her part, Ilhan Omar has successfully — thanks to her apologists — made herself into the victim and used it to spout her communist values.

I did not run for Congress to be silent. I did not run for Congress to sit on the sidelines. I ran because I believed it was time to restore moral clarity and courage to Congress. To fight and to defend our democracy. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

She really should shut up because she makes a fool of herself whenever she opens her mouth.

Muslims were never banned from the United States but she continues with the lie.

Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve.💪🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

Pretending she loves America is a nice twist.

No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

If only these three shrews were just a joke. Sadly they are destroying any rational base that might have salvaged the Democratic Party. They are a danger to @TheDemocrats and certainly to America. pic.twitter.com/wx4eJf6ud3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 13, 2019