James Woods issues a new statement & @Jack is NOT WOKE

As you know James Woods was suspended by Twitter for loosely quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson and using the hashtag, #HangThemAll. Obviously it was a harmless joke. It’s not aimed at any specific person. The quote, “If you try to kill the king, you better not miss,” is a takeoff on the Emerson quote, “If you try to kill the king, you must kill him,” and the hashtag is just a joke.

Twitter called his behavior “abusive” because he was either “harassing,” “intimidating,” or “silencing someone else’s voice.”

That’s so ridiculous. Who is he silencing? If you are a conservative, you can’t even joke, but if the left bashes and maligns people, no problem.

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

Sara Miller is James Woods’ girlfriend and she reported James’ comment after Twitter cowards deleted the comment on their own.

Then Twitter’s “gaggle of bootlickers” deleted this harmless tweet themselves.

From James: I see the cowards at Twitter deleted my Ralph Waldo Emerson tweet. The gaggle of bootlickers mustered their courage and did what I refused to do. #SoyBoysTriumphOnlyInNumbers — Sara Miller (@Millerita) May 9, 2019

James Woods issued a new statement — he’s not coming back.

“Twitter demanded that I rescind my tweet paraphrasing Emerson,” Woods said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “It now seems they have chosen to delete that tweet from my account without my permission. Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.”

“…I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.” (2/2) — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 10, 2019

He has gotten a lot of support from the President, Donald Trump Jr., Sen Ted Cruz, and others. You can tweet your disdain to @Jack with the #FreeJamesWoods or #FreeJamesWoodsNow

Make it go viral!