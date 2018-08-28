James Woods Puts the Most Awful Gavin Newsom In His Place

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newson said in an interview released Tuesday that, as governor, he would grant universal health care to illegal aliens through an executive order.

The illegals probably vote in California. If not, too many families live with people here illegally.

Newsom told Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett that he was “very proud” of creating the nation’s only universal healthcare plan for illegal immigrants as mayor of San Francisco.

These hacks are a disgrace. He wants to give free healthcare to illegals and encourage more illegals to pour into the country that citizens will have to pay for. Politicians like Newsom are leftist thieves. There is nothing humanitarian about giving away citizens’ money, much less giving it to people from all over the world. It’s insanity.

James Woods blasted him with one line, “Oh, why don’t you just stand by the voting booths and hand out cash? Stop embarrassing yourself”.

What James Woods said!

Oh, why don’t you just stand by the voting booths and hand out cash? Stop embarrassing yourself… https://t.co/vrW6Pfpx4J — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 29, 2018